How the Angels’ Recent Roster Shakeup Is Finally Paying Off

Following a brutal month of May in which the club lost 6 out of 9 series including a sweep by the Dodgers and a 1 game to 3 set with the A's, the Angels once again turned over the roster in search of wins. In years past, the team would hit the waiver wire and their shallow AAA pool to fill in roster spots. But this year they had some young guys with upside.

It has taken a while, but the team is starting to win. In June the Angels are 3-1-1 over their last 5 series. Going 9-7 over a nearly three week span is progress for a team that was staring a 100 loss season straight in the face a few weeks earlier.

Here are the main reasons why.

Wade Meckler is a huge improvement over Josh Lowe.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) hits a single against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

At the time of his demotion to AAA, Josh Lowe ranked among the worst players in Major League Baseball. Having a negative WAR is never a good thing and Lowe was a black hole in the lineup and a liability defensively.

Insert Wade Meckler who brought some much needed contact skills to the lineup. In 30 games Meckler has posted 0.9 WAR per FanGraphs while providing offense that is 23% better than league average. Even rating average with the glove is a big step up from what Lowe provided to the Angels.

Meckler is a sparkplug for the Angels, always seeming to come up with the big hit or starting rallies.

Oswald Peraza and Denzer Guzman are better than Yoan Moncada.

Bad defense and a ton of strikeouts were killing the Angels on both sides of the ball. Yoan Moncada was nearly as big of a problem as Josh Lowe in both regards. The difference between the two is that Moncada made more contact and put the ball over the fence from time to time.

Replacing Moncada at third took a defender worth negative 3 defensive runs saved out of the lineup. Peraza has moved around the diamond but has played third base quite a bit and is rated plus five defensive runs saved.

Moncada was striking out at an unacceptable 34.6% clip for the year but was really a K machine by the time he went on the IL. Peraza strikes out a far too high 27.4% of the time, but that is an improvement.

Denzer Guzman is making strides and thus far has flashed good leather and pop at the hot corner.

Sam Bachman and Co. are better than Perry Minasian's off season signings.

May 28, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman (40) pitches in the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It is hard to miss as badly on a group of players as Perry Minasian did on Jordan Romano, Drew Pomeranz, and Kirby Yates. Throw in Nick Sandlin and Joey Lucchesse and it really is an impressive parlay in which every leg failed.

However, Sam Bachman is looking better than ever thanks to a new pitch mix. 7 of his 9 appearances have been scoreless this month. Yes, he got rocked by Tampa Bay and was part of the meltdown in Sacramento, but 7 out of 9 is really good.

Add in Chase Silseth and Ryan Zeferjahn both throwing better than their predecessors and the bullpen looks a lot better. Jose Fermin has only allowed runs in 3 of his 20 games and has looked better since late May; except for the day he was crushed by Colorado.

Once the Angels got rid of all the guys Perry brought in, the bullpen improved quite a bit. Yet another testament to the acumen of the Angels lame duck GM.

Christian Moore, Nelson Rada, and Raudi Rodriguez could be next.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Christian Moore poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Mike Trout on the injure list, Christian Moore is getting another shot with the big club. His sweet doubles swing is easy to dream on but he needs to avoid swinging at breaking balls out of the strike zone. He made an adjustment in AAA that seems to be paying off. Over his last 21 AAA games Moore posted a very respectable on base percentage of .421.

Meawhile down on the farm, Rada and Rodriguez continue to flash. When the Angels get serious about playing defense they will promote the fleet Rada, who is also a good on base guy who loves to steal bags.

A bit further off is Raudi Rodriguez who will be a AA All Star due to his .302/.424/.509 slash line. A very balance hitter, Rodriguez has 11 doubles and 11 home runs. He is definitely best suited for a corner outfield spot when he gets here.