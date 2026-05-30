How Red-Hot Prospects Rada and Rodriguez Can Spark the Angels' Offense

The only thing consistent about the Angels offense is inconsistency this season. Leading the league in strikeouts is a big reason for that. Power is great but giving away too many free outs is a recipe for prolonged slumps.

While the Angels farm system is not stocked with bats, there are two outfielders who are impressing scouts and could be on their way to Anaheim sooner rather than later. They have different skillsets but each could help spark the Angels offense soon.

Nelson Rada is an on base machine who swipes bags.

At age 20, Nelson Rada is already at the AAA level thanks to his elite defense and keen batting eye. He will never hit for power but he will take his walks. So far this year he is walking in 12.1% of his plate appearances, leading to a .340 on base percentage.

Add in his time spent at Salt Lake City last year and Rada has 409 plate appearances at the AAA level; nearly a full season. His slash line at the highest level of the minors is a solid .274/.385/.310 and he has 33 stolen bases.

Zach Neto is not a typical leadoff hitter. His on base percentage of .341 is really nice but his power would play closer to the middle of the order as well. Putting a pure burner like Rada in front of the power bats could help the offense score earlier in games and take better advantage of their best offensive asset: power.

Raudi Rodriguez is flat out crushing AA pitching.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Raudi Rodriguez during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It took Rodriguez about a week to adjust to AA pitching but once he did he caught fire. Currently sporting a slash line of .302/.418/.488, Raudi Rodriguez is well on his way to the Southern League All Star Game.

With AA Rocket City playing close to sea level, Rodriguez is seeing breaking balls that break and balls that fly more like they will in big league stadiums. The combination of patience, power, and contact make Rodriguez looks like he could be in a corner outfield spot sooner rather than later.

Rodriguez turns 23 in July and will be promoted at some time this summer. The only question is whether that promotion is to AAA or if he makes it all the way to the big leagues.

How each player would make the Angels roster.

Left field has been a major problem for the Angels this season. A revolving door of underperformers has led to below replacement level production from the position. So it is not difficult to see the Angels plugging Rodriguez into left field at some point.

Jo Adell is not lighting the world on fire in right field. But he is cost controlled, has shown big league power, and usually heats up with the weather. If Jo Adell is traded that opens another obvious avenue for Rodriguez.

Nelson Rada has the misfortune of playing behind franchise icon Mike Trout. At this stage in the game Rada is the far superior defender in center field. Then again so are Jose Sire and Bryce Teodosio but the Angels have them in left field while Trout scuffles to a negative defensive rating in the middle.

Jorge Soler is turning into a candidate for outright release. He would be an obvious trade candidate if he would heat up a bit in June and July. Once the Angels are rid of Soler, it would free up the designated hitter spot for Trout to use more often and open up room for Rada.

In a more logical world, simply moving Trout to a corner position and promoting Rada would improve both the offense and defense. But it seems the franchise has decided to bow to Trout's wishes to man center field and simply live with the defensive shortcomings.