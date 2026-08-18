Why the Angels Finishing in Last Place Is Actually a Good Thing

Angels fans are in a no lose situation for the rest of the year. When the Angels win they can enjoy the victory, especially if a young player has a good night. But when the team loses (as it has done a lot this year) they can rest assured that there are solid benefits to remaining in last place. In fact, having the worst record in the league could just be the best thing possible for the Angels.

The Trevor Martin Effect: How Last Place Secures Instant Talent

Jun 1, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Trevor Martin (70) throws a pitch during the fourth inning against Detroit Tigers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Angels claimed right-hander Trevor Martin off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, it barely made a ripple in mainstream baseball headlines. There was no press conference or major press release. Just a notification on X from the team and a blurb on most baseball sites.

But for a franchise looking toward the future, it was a textbook example of why sitting at the bottom of the standings has its perks. Because of their abysmal record, the Halos hold the number-one priority on the MLB waiver wire and they jumped before any other clubs had a chance.

When a contending team like the Rays faces a roster crunch, they are forced to expose genuine talent to the waiver wire. Martin, a 25-year-old with a blazing 95-mph fastball and a 40% whiff rate on his heater, would have been snapped up by a dozen teams before the Angels had a shot to land him if they had a better record. There is no foreseeable way the Rockies or A's would let him slide.

However, thanks to sitting dead last, the Angels swooped in, snagged a pre-arbitration reliever with three minor-league options, and stashed him in Triple-A Salt Lake completely free of cost. This sneaky-good pickup is the first structural benefit of staying in last place. A team probably will not pick up future stars off the waiver wire, but Martin is likely a part of the Angels bullpen in the immediate future.









Weaponizing the MLB Waiver Wire for Low-Risk, High-Reward Fliers

Holding top waiver priority is essentially like having a continuous, free-agent buffet where you get first dibs. Throughout the final months of the season and into the winter, contending teams will inevitably designate intriguing young players for assignment to clear 40-man roster space for the playoffs or Rule 5 draft protection.

Yes, many of the offerings will be as appetizing as day old macaroni salad but some players on the waiver wire will be quite enticing. The Dodgers might not be able to protect AA slugger Jose De Paula or reliever Jose Rodriguez, both of whom could make the Angels active roster. A Tampa double dip could yield reliever Ty Johnson and defense first catcher Kenny Piper.

For a rebuilding club, this is a potential goldmine. The Angels can continuously claim high-upside arms and bench bats, test them out, and simply cut them if they fail—all without sacrificing any prospect capital. It is an effortless way to build organizational depth when you have nothing left to lose on the field.





Securing Elite Draft Position and a Maximum Bonus Pool

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tyler Bremner is drafted by the Los Angeles Angels with the second pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the obvious benefit and likely what you thought would lead off this column when you opened it. Due to the MLB Draft lottery system finishing dead last does not guarantee the top pick. Each of the three worst clubs has essentially an 18% chance of picking first overall. However draft order in subsequent rounds is still determined by overall record.

More importantly, it secures a massive slot value bonus pool. A larger bonus pool gives the front office the financial flexibility to draft high-upside high school talent or pay over-slot bonuses to steal elite players away from college commitments. In the most recent draft, the difference in draft pools between the top and third spots was just over $3 million.

In a sport where superstar talent is rarely available in free agency, this draft leverage is the ultimate catalyst for a fast rebuild. An extra $3 million can go a long ways when targeting 10 draft picks.

Forcing Arte Moreno to Confront the Player Development Crisis

Yes, the boogeyman in the closet is still Arte Moreno. So far this season he has kept out of the baseball operations department and pretty much out of the building entirely. Gone are his friend and longtime president John Carpino and former GM Perry Minasian. In their places new president Molly Jolly has brought in John Mozeliak and they have gone to town on fixing the Angels mess.

Given Moreno's past and his penchant for impulsive spending on players such as Josh Hamilton and Anthony Rendon, it is best if Moreno stays on the sidelines and allows the qualified baseball people to craft the roster.

Finishing dead last should also serve as a wake up call for Moreno. This roster is too severely flawed to be patched over with free agents and the organization as a whole needs improvement. An arm like Trevor Martin is only going to take the next step if the Angels have quality coaching and the data to help him improve.

For years Arte has preferred spending on free agency to investing in the farm. Shattering any illusions of being close to contention is the best way for Arte to learn to invest in the farm.