Key Takeaways From Angels’ Narrow 4-3 Win Over White Sox

The Los Angeles Angels picked up a much-needed 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, once again relying heavily on the top of the lineup and late bullpen execution to get across the finish line.

The formula has become familiar.

The Angels finished just 7-for-29 (.241) as a team, but 3 solo homers and a key two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth provided enough offense to survive another stressful finish. Nearly all of the production came from the top four spots in the order, while the bottom half of the lineup struggled. Hitters five through nine combined for just 1 hit and 3 strikeouts, further exposing the lack of offensive depth that has followed the team throughout the season.

Mike Trout with a solo homer down the left-field line and the #Angels get on the board. Down 2-1 in the first. It's his 11th of the year. It's also his 800th career extra-base hit to extend his club record. pic.twitter.com/kJv0NZvADH — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 6, 2026

Mike Trout continued his strong stretch, reaching base in all four plate appearances while going 2-for-2 with a home run and two walks. Zach Neto also delivered another big performance, finishing 2-for-4 with a solo homer during a key two-out rally in the fifth. Nolan Schanuel added an RBI double in the fifth as well, while Jorge Soler contributed a solo homer of his own to get the Angels on the board in the first.

Zach Neto with a solo homer and the #Angels take a 3-2 in the x. It's his sixth of the year and came one at-bat after he snapped an 0-for-23 funk. It's his first since April 10. pic.twitter.com/uyFAi0QYDQ — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) May 6, 2026

The pitching side of the game followed a similar pattern.

Sam Aldegheri gave the Angels a manageable but unspectacular start, allowing 2 runs over 4 innings while walking 2 and failing to record a strikeout. He threw strikes at just a 62 percent rate, struggling to consistently put hitters away despite limiting major damage.

The bullpen ultimately decided the game.

José Fermín and Drew Pomeranz combined for 2 scoreless innings before Sam Bachman entered and struck out 3 across 1.2 innings. Bachman did allow a solo homer to Chase Meidroth that cut the lead to 1, but he recovered quickly and helped bridge the game to Ryan Zeferjahn.

BEHIND THE BACK 😯



What a play by Sam Bachman! pic.twitter.com/xTZ0shKzcN — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2026

Zeferjahn recorded a four-out save, striking out 3 while working through a chaotic ninth inning that included 2 walks and a hit batter. The outing was far from clean, but for a bullpen that has struggled to consistently close games, the ability to escape a bases-loaded jam still mattered.

The game also continued to raise questions about the Suzuki’s lineup decisions. Both Yoán Moncada and Josh Lowe started despite difficult starts to the season, and the pair combined for three of the team’s five strikeouts. As younger players continue to outperform expectations in limited opportunities, the pressure to reevaluate those decisions will likely continue growing.

For now, though, the Angels will take the win. It was not dominant, but it followed the blueprint that has kept them competitive: enough power from the top of the order and just enough bullpen pitching to survive the late innings.