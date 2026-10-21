9 Under-the-Radar Choices to Replace Kurt Suzuki as Angels' Manager in 2027

Now that the Angels have moved on from manager Kurt Suzuki, the Angels will commence a search for their 2027 manager.

Albert Pujols is the name-brand candidate. Besides star power from his playing career, the future Hall of Famer makes sense for a number of obvious reasons.

Pujols already has a personal services contract with the team, good for 10 years following his retirement. He interviewed for the same job a year ago, when Perry Minasian could only offer a one-year contract. The man who figures to conduct the hiring process this time around, interim GM John Mozeliak, is already familiar with Pujols from his 30 years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Notably, Pujols has already prepared to take over this team once, which could potentially help him acclimate to the manager's seat quickly. If team personnel aren't allowed to contact players during the impending lockout, Pujols would be less affected than most, since he knows the Angels organization well.

It would be a shock if Pujols was not at least granted an interview to replace Suzuki. That said, Mozeliak should cast a wide net. At least one of the following nine men might prove to be a better candidate for the job:

Mike Shildt

Shildt, 58, is currently a coordinator of instruction for the Baltimore Orioles. The former Cardinals and Padres manager might be attracted to the idea of manging while teaching an Angels team that figures to get younger in the years to come.

Torii Hunter

A five-time All-Star who compiled 21 of his 51 career WAR during five seasons in Anaheim, Hunter brings clubhouse leadership, credibility with players, and a connection to the franchise's last successful era. He has recently worked as a special assistant to the Angels' general manager.

Yadier Molina

The younger brother of former Angels catchers Bengie and Jose Molina, Molina is the manager of Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Winter League and a special assistant to the president of baseball operations for the Cardinals.

Rocco Baldelli

Baldelli is reportedly a candidate for the manager's job in Seattle after managing the Minnesota Twins from 2019-25. The 2019 American League Manager of the Year, Baldelli spent last season as an advisor to the Los Angeles Dodgers' front office.

Brandon Hyde

Currently a Tampa Bay Rays scout, Hyde managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2019-25, winning the Manager of the Year Award once. He won a World Series as a coach with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Ryan Flaherty

The Padres' bench coach from 2020-23, Flaherty took the same job with the Cubs in 2024. He interviewed with the Orioles for their manager's job before the club opted to hire Cleveland Guardians associate manager Craig Albernaz, and was reported as a finalist for the Twins' job that ultimately went to Derek Shelton last year.

George Lombard Sr.

The Detroit Tigers' bench coach under A.J. Hinch, Lombard has also been a candidate for several managerial openings in the past. He's familiar with Southern California from five seasons as the Dodgers' first base coach, culminating with a 2020 World Series championship.

David Ross

The Cubs' 2016 World Series hero, Ross returned to his role as an ESPN analyst after going 262-284 in four seasons (2020-23) behind the bench in Chicago.