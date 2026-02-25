How Minor League Options Might Shape the Angels Roster

The Angels opened 2026 camp with multiple open positions on the roster. The starting second base job is up for grabs as are all bench positions except backup catcher. With at least five players vying for infield jobs plus another two fighting for the backup outfielder gig expect to see the Angels rotation players frequently the first half of the Cactus League.

But if you take a look at the roster, a few players have inside position for those jobs. To understand why, you need to understand the options process.

For the first three years a player is on the MLB roster the team has the option to send him down to the minor leagues at any time. After three years, the team no longer has that option and must place the player on waivers if they want to send him to the minor leagues. The term "out of options" applies to players who have passed the three year mark and can no longer be sent directly to the minors.



Placing a player on waivers means any team can grab him and add them onto their roster. There are caveats that allow longer tenured players to select free agency rather than return to the minor leagues. In either scenario, the MLB risks losing the player by placing him on waiver.

If no team claims the player on waivers, he can be assigned to the minor leagues. If they earn their way back to the Majors, another roster move must be made.

Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza are out of options.

Both Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza are out of minor league options. If the Angels hope to stash them in AAA to begin the season they will first have to expose them to waivers. Given their age and upside a rebuilding team could be enticed to snag them and give them roster spots.

Perry Minasian acquired both players via trade and while he did not give up top level prospects for them it would be a bit of an embarrassment to have to put either or both of them on waivers just months after trading for them.

This gives Grissom and Peraza an inside track on at least bench jobs for the Angels.

Aug 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) and first baseman Oswald Peraza (10) celebrate after the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nick Madrigal and Jose Siri are on minor league deals which don't require options.

There's no need to option a player already on a minor league contract to the minor leagues. Siri and Madrigal have had some level of MLB success and are viable candidates for their jobs. But the Angels are desperately short on depth and need players in AAA for the inevitable injuries that occur during a 162 game season.

This makes their path to a job much more difficult. Less so for Siri, however, as he is directly competing with Bryce Teodosio who can be optioned down to Salt Lake City. For Madrigal, it appears to be a case of winning the starting job or providing depth in AAA.

Adam Frazier is on a minor league deal but can opt out.

Players with over six years of MLB service time are granted an automatic opt out when they sign a minor league deal. If Frazier is not on the MLB roster by the end of March he can request his release from his contract. At that point in time, the Angels will need to either add him to the 26 man active roster or grant his request for his release.

This gives Frazier protection in case Christian Moore seizes the starting second base job. It also gives the Angels incentive to make Moore truly earn the position. Frazier is likely the best candidate for the job right now and it is uncertain if he would choose to go back to the minor leagues.

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) is out as Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) throws to first for a double play in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

How the options can shape the roster.

Barring an injury, Grissom and Peraza seem set to make the roster even if Madrigal outplays them in the Cactus League.

The battle for the starting second base job is therefore between Christian Moore, Adam Frazier, and Nick Madrigal. Moore and Madrigal can be sent to the minors easily whereas the team might lose Frazier if he doesn't make the squad. This gives Frazier a bit of an edge.

Jose Siri and Bryce Teodosio are in a two man struggle for the last outfielder spot. Teodosio has a slight advantage in that he's already on the Major League roster, but he would not be exposed to waivers if the Angels want to send him down to Salt Lake.