LA Angels Free Agency: The Pros and Cons of Signing Jazz Chisholm Jr.



As the prepare for a critical offseason under leadership looking to inject life into the franchise, high-profile free agents will inevitably dominate the rumor mill. One name already capturing the attention of fans and analysts alike is Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Fresh off a rollercoaster stint with the New York Yankees, the 28-year-old bombastic infielder/outfielder is hitting the open market. While his flashy toolset is undeniably tempting for a team starved of star power, a deeper look into his profile reveals that the Halos should firmly pass on his services.





The Pros: Flashy Tools and Dynamic Speed



The baseline case for signing Chisholm relies on pure athleticism. He brings an element of explosive energy that the Angels' lineup routinely lacks. Despite an underwhelming overall platform year, Chisholm still flashed elite base running capabilities, wrapping up the 2026 season with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases over 137 games.





Furthermore, Chisholm offers rare defensive versatility. He is entirely comfortable pivoting between second base, third base, and center field. For an Angels roster plagued by frequent injuries and defensive inconsistency, adding a gold glove caliber second baseman who can easily slot into the outfield grass is structurally appealing. Last year Chisholm racked up a truly impressive 12 outs above average and has 20 OAA over the last two seasons.

Second base is one of the Angels most glaring holes and team defense is greatly hindering the team. Jazzis also entering his age 29 season, making him significantly younger than alternative high end free agents available this winter

The Cons: Declining Contact Metrics and Maturity Concerns

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second base Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



However, the red flags on Chisholm’s resume are glaring. His offensive production took a massive step back, as his OPS plummeted to .711 alongside a pedestrian 98 wRC+. The root cause lies in his fundamental plate approach. Chisholm registered a troubling 29.5% strikeout rate driven by some of the worst bat-to-ball skills in the major leagues. He consistently chases out of the zone and fails to make contact on fastballs that are in the strike zone, a profile that traditionally worsens as a player ages.





With offensive strikeouts being the biggest hinderance to the Angels success, adding another high K rate player will not solve the problem. Empty outs are empty outs whether a big name is at the plate or a waiver claim. There is no reason to pay big money for something Oswald Peraza can do.

Beyond the analytics, the situational baggage is equally concerning. Reports indicate Chisholm wore out his welcome in New York, subtly clashing with management and the front office. Some of his on field behavior—ranging from a lack of defensive concentration to eating a lollipop during live play—have drawn heavy criticism from MLB insiders. With a clubhouse culture that desperately needs stabilizing veteran leadership, adding an unpredictable personality on a multi-year deal is a recipe for disaster.

The Verdict: Why the Angels Must Say No

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) catches a pop fly in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm is actively seeking a lucrative long-term contract. Following indications that the Yankees will decline to even offer him a qualifying offer, his market could become highly volatile. The lack of a qualifying offer would make signing him more palatable to many teams and he only needs one to hand him generational wealth.

At this point the Angels lineup simply can not continue to feature players who strike out 30% of the time. The primary goal for the off season should be to cut down on the number of empty outs and Chisholm does not accomplish that goal.

If the Angels are going to spend big money in free agency there are much better options such as Luis Arraez or a top of the rotation starting pitcher.