Why the Los Angeles Angels’ Historic Strikeout Epidemic Destroyed the Offense in 2026

Winning back to back titles can be a good or a bad thing. In 2026, the Angels led all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts for the second consecutive season which was a very bad thing. And it showed in the standings as the team finished in the AL West cellar on both occasions. This year the strikeout epidemic combined with horrible team defense added up to the first 100 loss season in Angels history.

When a team can not consistently put the ball in play, rallies die before they even begin. In 2026, the Halos proved that an inability to make contact is an absolute season-killer.

The Grimy Numbers: A League-Worst Rate



To understand how severely the offense was hindered, look no further than the overall team metrics. The Angels spent the 2026 campaign chasing pitches out of the zone and swinging through hittable strikes. The Halos posted a league-worst 25% strikeout rate, easily anchoring them to the bottom of Major League Baseball. This was fueled by a highly undisciplined 33.4% chase rate, meaning Angels hitters routinely did the opposing pitching staff a huge favor night after night.







The sheer volume of empty swings is staggering. Through the first 84 games of the year alone, the team racked up a whopping 801 strikeouts—averaging nearly 10 strikeouts per game. For context, the highly disciplined Tampa Bay Rays struck out just 575 times over that same stretch. That staggering gap of 226 strikeouts mathematically equated to more than eight full games worth of offensive outs completely thrown away. Essentially, the Halos gifted opposing defenses roughly 10% of their season in free outs where the ball never even touched a bat.





When all was said and done, the Angels struck out 1550 times in 2026, good for 9.57 K's per game. Yes, the team averaged over a strikeout per inning for an entire season. For perspective, Aaron Nola finished the year averaging 9.59 K/9 and Nick Pivetta sat at 9.39 K/9. So the Angels bats essentially made the group of pitchers they faced the equivalent of playoff starters every night.

The Core Lineup Offenders

Sep 6, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Josh Lowe (3) enters the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the problem was organizational, the bulk of the damage came from some of the biggest and most vital names in the daily lineup.



The trouble frequently began right at the top of the order. Shortstop Zach Neto brought energy and a solid baseline on base percentage of .330, but his output as a leadoff hitter was severely compromised by high swing and miss numbers. Neto accumulated an alarming 63 strikeouts in a span of just 44 games at one point and struck out over 30% of the time on the year. Having a primary table setter strike out at such an astronomical clip meant the Angels' offense routinely started baseball games in an immediate hole, destroying any chance for early game momentum.





Further down the order, the problem compounded into an absolute black hole. Catcher Logan O'Hoppe and outfielder Josh Lowe experienced prolonged stretches where contact seemed impossible. O'Hoppe routinely fell into deep funks, notably racking up eight strikeouts over a brief five game homestand, including a painful four strikeout golden sombrero night. When paired back to back in the middle of the order with Lowe, the duo regularly stalled promising rallies, effectively giving away multiple outs a night via the punchout. Lowe also struck out a hair over 30% of the time on the season.







Meanwhile, outfielder Jo Adell continued his battle with contact consistency, piling up 81 strikeouts in 326 at-bats as his aggressive approach caught up to him.





The Macro Impact on the Offense

Jul 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) looks back after he loses control of his bat during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The statistical fallout of this strikeout crisis was devastating to the Angels' run production. Because the team constantly traded baserunners for empty air, their overall team batting average plummeted to a lowly .207 during the worst stretches of the season.





When a team strikes out they do not get on base. When they do not get on base, they can not score. That is reflected in the Angels overall season rankings of 28th in OBP and 29th in runs scored. There were simply too many empty outs to give the Angels offense any chance at consistently scoring runs.

In the next installment we will focus on ways for the Angels to reduce their number of strikeouts in hopes of winning more games. When a team loses 100 games by a combined 97 runs that is a clear indicator of how small the margin of victory is at baseball's highest level. A productive out here and an RBI single there instead of strikeouts and many of those losses could be flipped to wins.