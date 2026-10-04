How Can the Angels Fix Second Base?

Second base has been a major hole in the Angels lineup for the last several years. Talented youngsters Oswald Peraza and Vaughn Grissom were both given opportunities to solve the problem but neither is a long term solution at the keystone. The Angels rated near the bottom of the league in both team strikeouts and team defense with second base being a major contributor to both problems.

The Angels can hope for a breakout from 2024 first round draft pick Christian Moore but hope is not a plan. If the Angels want to improve their production at the keystone, they will need to shake up the position.

The Premium Solution: Adding the Bat to Ball Skills of Luis Arraez

Sep 20, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI single against the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Replacing players who strike out a ton with a player who rarely strikes out is a great way to improve the Angels problem with empty outs. Arraez has struck out an unbelievably low 5.8% of the time through 4188 big league plate appearances. He only walks at about the same rate but his elite contact rate has resulted in a career wRC+ of 110.

More of a Rod Carew or Tony Gwynn type of control hitter than a power threat, Arraez has a career slash line of .316/.360/.414. Considering nearly 90% of his at bats result in a ball in play, Arraez produces a lot of productive outs that move base runners over and put his team in a better position to score. He also hits into several double plays per year.

Generally regarded as a below average defender, the 29 year old lefty has improved dramatically under the tutelage of Ron Washington. He posted quality defensive marks in San Francisco and continued his solid defense after a trade to the Phillies.

If Arraez can provide even steady defense along with his high contact offensive approach he would be a godsend for the Halos.

Internal Pivot: Moving Denzer Guzman's Elite Defense to Second Base

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) throws to first base in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all likelihood Guzman is the best defensive shortstop on the Angels roster. Ideally the club would look to move Zach Neto to second base and play the superior glove of Guzman at the game's most demanding defensive position. However, moving the Neto off his position for a player as unproven as Guzman seems unlikely.

But what if the Angels prioritized defense up the middle? If you can not score more runs, then prevent more runs.

Guzman's range is wasted at third base and would be more of a asset at second base. Even with Neto's diminished range at shortstop, pairing the duo in the middle of the diamond would give the Angels at least a quality defense behind a ground ball heavy pitching staff. Converting more balls into outs leads to less traffic on the bases and longer outings by the team's starters.

The Wild Card: Swinging a Trade for Ketel Marte

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) throws to first during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two things that are true about Ketel Marte. He is a talented, productive player and he also has major attitude and off field issues.

There are also two things true about the Arizona Diamondbacks. They are looking to trim payroll and getting tired of Marte's continued antics.

This combination leads to rampant speculation that Marte will play his age 32 season in a different uniform. Above MLB average both offensively and defensively even at this age, Marte produced 2.5 fWAR in 141 games this season. He has the right to refuse any trade out of Arizona, but often acts like he does not want to be there.

The problem comes with Marte's upcoming salaries. His $12 million for 2027 is very reasonable but he has $64 million headed his way in his age 34 through 36 season. Deferred money helps make that a little more palatable but not much. Second basemen have a long documented history of declining quickly.

When moving a disgruntled player with a big contract the selling team does not have a lot of leverage. Considering the Angels farm system needs to add talent, this could benefit them. Moving Marte out of the clubhouse and eliminating any of the money owed to him would be a benefit for the Snakes. The talent return is an afterthought.

The Angels payroll is falling off a cliff and Marte could easily fit on the team. After all, Robert Stephenson made $11 million this year to not throw a single pitch. Reallocating those funds to a productive second baseman would be a dream. But the Snakes will need to eat some of the future contract for this to make sense.