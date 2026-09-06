Outfielder ‘Relieved’ He Didn’t Have to Play for Angels After Injury
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Eleven years have passed since Matt Joyce sustained a concussion in an outfield collision at Angel Stadium. If there was any question whether that play formed a lasting memory for the retired outfielder, Joyce answered it in a 500-word post to his Twitter/X account on Friday.
Ironically, the time Joyce spent on the injured list was the high point of his 2015 season.
For better or worse, Joyce recovered in time to play seven games in September 2015. He went hitless upon his return, shaving four points off his already-low .178 batting average. Only one player in Angels history (Roger Repoz in 1969) had finished a season with a lower batting average in at least 250 plate appearances.
Remarkably, two players have had a more futile season at the plate in 11 years since Joyce's only season in Anaheim: Danny Espinosa in 2017 (.162) and Brandon Drury in 2024 (.169).
Joyce's batting average was already weighing on him mentally before Erick Aybar's knee came crashing into his head during a July 2015 game against the Texas Rangers.
"The season I thought was going to secure my future ended with me wondering whether I would ever play in the big leagues again," Joyce wrote on Twitter/X. "And if I'm being completely truthful, part of me was relieved. I didn't have to walk to the plate in front of 40,000 people and struggle anymore. That's how badly the season had beaten me down."
In what proved to be the Angels' most recent season with a winning record, Joyce's injury opened up a spot for Shane Victorino to take over in left field. The veteran played the final 38 games of his career with the Angels after being acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, slashing .214/.292/.286 — a slight improvement over the man he replaced.
Joyce's career was far from over. He signed several more contracts and played six more seasons — with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016), Oakland A's (2017-18), Atlanta Braves (2019), Miami Marlins (2020) and Philadelphia Phillies (2021) — before he retired.
"When I looked back on that year, I realized how much time I spent obsessing over things I couldn't control," wrote Joyce, whom the Angels acquired in the December 2014 trade that sent pitcher Kevin Jepsen to the Tampa Bay Rays. "I had become so focused on what baseball could give me that I got away from simply playing baseball."
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra