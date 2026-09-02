Angels Look to Bounce Back and Take Series From Yankees: How to Watch, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels wrap up their series against the Yankees tonight and will look to claim the series after losing 7-3 yesterday. Zach Neto went 2-for-4, and Wade Meckler went 3-for-4, but another Spencer Jones homer coupled with Jazz Chisholm Jr. leaving the yard gave the Yankees the game. Tonight it is an excellent rubber match featuring Reid Detmers taking on AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schlittler.

How to Watch:

The Yankees and Angels conclude their three-game series tonight, September 2, at 6:38 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, and YES Network for Yankees viewers, while out-of-market viewers can watch on MLB.TV.

Angels vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Yankees -1.5 (+113)

Angels +1.5 (-136)

Moneyline:

Yankees (-163)

Angels (+135)

Total:

6.5: Over (-113)/Under (-107)

Can the Angels Find Any Offense Against Cam Schlittler?

The Angels face one of the best pitchers in baseball tonight in Schlittler, who holds a 12-6 record, 2.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 201 Ks over 163.2 innings. Schlittler also holds opponents to just a .185 average with his fastball and sinker, and the Angels hold the second-most strikeouts against right-handed pitching. Mike Trout and Zach Neto are definitely the biggest names to watch, but Josh Lowe has found success against Schlittler, going 2-for-4 with 2 walks. Wade Meckler can also continue to make some noise after going 3-for-4 last night.

JOSH LOWE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM!!!! pic.twitter.com/T3hN9NGJ3T — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 28, 2026

Can Reid Detmers Continue His Dominance Against the Yankees?

Detmers gives the Angels a solid chance against a formidable opponent in Schlittler. Detmers holds a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 174 Ks over 155 innings. He’s been sharp since August 1, holding just a 1.50 ERA over 20 innings and holds a mere 0.59 career ERA in 15.1 innings against the Yankees. There are plenty of dangerous bats in the Yankees lineup, but Detmers has handled several of them well. Cody Bellinger is 0-for-8 against Detmers while Grisham is 0-for-4. The biggest exception is Amed Rosario, who is 7-for-16 with 2 doubles in his career against the Angels’ lefty.

Reid Detmers, Nasty 87mph Slider.



Shohei's face walking to the dugout...he 100% knew it was a strike. 😄 pic.twitter.com/vfcBMFlcIO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite bet tonight is under 6.5 total runs. This game projects to be a true pitcher’s duel as Schlittler has allowed only 2 earned runs over his last 17 innings and Detmers has allowed only one earned run over his last 20 innings. As far as player props go, I would take Schlittler over 7.5 strikeouts at -138; he has struck out 201 in 163.2 innings and faces an Angels lineup that is very prone to striking out, especially against right-handed pitching.

Bets I Like:

Total Runs Under 6.5 (-107)

Cam Schlittler Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-138)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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