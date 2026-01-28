Angels Beat Writer Jeff Fletcher Talks with Angels On SI

Jeff Fletcher has covered the Angels for the OC Register since the 2013 season. Following in the long tradition of beat writers at local publications, Jeff covers the team on a daily basis and is a great follow for anybody looking for Angels news. You can find him on X @JeffFletcherOCR.

This offseason has produced a lot of headlines away from the field. Notably, the Angels are without a TV contract and just how that plays out will determine the team's budget and player payroll from this point forward.

Jeff and I discuss that, the prospect of Arte Moreno selling the team, and more in the interview below. I hope you enjoy it.

As one of the few reporters who actually speaks to Arte Moreno, Fletcher is an insider's insider. He's also a reporter in the true sense of the word in that he delivers facts rather than hot takes.

We spent this session largely discussing the Angels off season to date and will meet again once the season gets underway. It has been a very quiet off season thus far for the Angels and Fletcher attributes that to the loss of the TV deal.

Yes, I know technically the Angels opted out of their TV deal. They did not lose it. However, they opted out of a deal with a company that was already missing payments to other teams. They didn't leave for greener pastures, they left because there was no guarantee they'd be paid.

Covering the Major League team does not leave a ton of time for covering the farm. So Fletcher enjoys being out at Spring Training and catching the young players in action. This year he's excited to see second overall pick Tyler Bremner up close. He's also curious to see when Nelson Rada might seize a big league job.

