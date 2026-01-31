Angels On SI Recap for January

Welcome to the inagural edition of Weekly Roundup. Life is busy and things happen while we're at work and taking care of the family. Perhaps you are just checking into baseball now that Spring Training is around the corner.

No worries, here's a roundup of everything that's taken place in the Angels world this month.

The biggest news came off the field when the Angels cut ties with their local television provider. Losing a major source of revenue is going to have an impact on the budget. Even after Anthony Rendon restructured his deal, the Angels actual payroll is about $80 million less than last year.

And the payroll isn't just lower this year. Significant payroll reductions are slated for the next two seasons as well.

With the TV deal in flux and a stadium deal again in play with the City of Anaheim, I wondered if the Angels lack of long term commitments to players and coaches could mean Arte is poised to sell the team. That is pure speculation on my part and the OC Register's Jeff Fletcher doesn't see it. I spoke with Fletcher on all things Angels this week.

So if the Angels are simply experiencing a short term cash crunch, who are some bargain bin players to target? Here's my list although one (Rogers) is already signed with the Twins so we missed out on him. The best bargains in baseball are homegrown players and the Angels agreed to terms with their entire arbitration class except Reid Detmers.

Speaking of bargain bin players, I like two of Perry Minasian's pickups. Kirby Yates reuniting with Mike Maddux could make him a real weapon again. And I like the underlying metrics behind Drew Pomeranz's 2025 and think he could be a sneaky good pickup.

Sep 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) runs after hitting a single during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Speaking of underlying metrics, is Jo Adell's power surge sustainable? I took a look and would love your feedback.

Jo Adell has two years of club control remaining. Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano have three. The odds of the Angels being World Series contenders before needing to either extend them for big bucks or watch them leave are slim to none. I really feel the Angels need to embrace reality and rebuild.

Adding talent to the farm system so the Angels can open another contention window in the future needs to be the priority. They did add some very highly rated international talent this month, which is a great start.

Meanwhile, closer to big league ready, Walbert Urena is commanding a new pitch and is on the cusp of an MLB gig. Keep an eye on him in Spring Training. And down in Mexico, Kyren Paris played third base and showed markedly improved plate discipline.

With the Angels promoting prospects at lightning speed there's no telling when 2024 second rounder Chris Cortez might find himself in Anaheim. He talked with me from Tempe where he's already gearing up for the 2026 season.

None of the players I mentioned above made the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects list that came out this week. With only one entrant on the list, it is yet another indictment of the Angels farm system. Prospect ranking is an inexact science but most of the big name players were on that list on their way up the ladder.

A much happier story came in the form of a minor league signing. Trey Mancini will be in camp trying to extend his incredible comeback from cancer. He's a great guy and I'll have an interview with him up soon.

Mancini has spend most of his career at first base or designated hitter but occasionally played a corner outfield spot. The Angels pulled off a puzzling trade to add yet another corner outfielder in Josh Lowe.

As it currently stands, the Angels rost is chock full of corner outfielder but lacks a true center fielder. Who will play center field in 2026? Here are the candidates and their pros and cons.

Sep 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada (5) breaks his bat in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

We know who will play third base next year. Old friend Yoan Moncada was brought back on a one year deal. With him in the fold, what is next?

I think that will be determined once the club has an idea of their TV revenue. With only three weeks left before Spring Training games, that better get worked out soon.

If you haven't made it out to Spring Training I can't recommend it enough. Here's how to plan a trip to the Cactus League. And if you're an Angels fan you'll probably want to visit the home ballpark. Here's what you need to know about Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Once the Cactus League gets going look for a weekly recap of all things Angels On SI. Feel free to email me with story ideas and who you'd like to see interviewed and I will do my best to accomodate you.

Until then, have a great week and realize January is the last month without baseball until November.