Shirtless Angels Fans Chant ‘Sell the Team’ to Owner Arte Moreno During Game

It was a sparse crowd at the Angels game on Tuesday night as the last place home team took on the first place A's. The stadium was quiet enough that fan chants could be heard throughout the Big A and on both the television and radio broadcasts and those chants were clear: Angels fans are fed up with owner Arte Moreno.

There were two notable chants and both have become common at Angels games.

Sell the team!

Frustrated by endless losing with no end in sight, Angels fans want longtime team owner Arte Moreno to sell the team. This flies in the face of Moreno's comments this Spring that fans do not really care about winning.

Taking advantage of the tarps off trend, these fans are going viral for both being shirtless and adamant they want a new direction for the Angels.

Kurt Suzuki acknowledging the tarps off crowd in LF chanting, “SELL THE TEAM.”



What a guy. pic.twitter.com/edp8bGzopA — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) May 20, 2026

Obviously manager Kurt Suzuki was pointing to the bullpen not the fans, but the fact that audio is so clear on the broadcast is telling for two reasons. One is it shows the passion of the tarps off crew. Secondly, it shows the stadium is so empty a small section of fans can be heard loudly.

The tarps off crew did not stop there.

Angels Stadium is a very family friendly arena and fans know this. Families with children are common sights, although a little less so on a school night like last night. The follow up chant was not quite as family friendly as "sell the team" but it does display the sentiments of most Angels fans.

Yes, the fans are chanting "Arte sucks" and yes, you can clearly hear it on the broadcast.

“ARTE SUCKS” chant at Angel Stadium pic.twitter.com/1cQOeZEJDI — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) May 20, 2026

Will Arte Moreno hear the fans?

Unlike in his early years of ownership, Arte Moreno is rarely at Angels games nowadays. However, he does appear to be somewhat tuned into the franchise.

Prior to the 2025 home opener the Angels played their usual video montage of highlights throughout the franchise's history. Near the end of the video there was a breif segment showing Arte Moreno and the fans booed vociferously. That was on Friday night.

The video team edited the video to remove Arte's image and he was never seen again in the pregame video.

However, Arte is tone deaf at best. Following his comments that fans do not care about winning, Arte's silence has spoken loudly. He never clarified his comments or tried to dance around the obviously false statements. No, he said what he said then retreated to his fortress of solitude in Arizona while expecting 3 million tickets to be sold.

In looking at the lack of long term contracts, new TV deal, and possibility of reengaging the City about a new stadium deal it might be a good time for Arte to sell the team.

Fans can only hope that he does.