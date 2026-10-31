Should The Angels Pursue Japanese Ace Kaima Taira via the Posting System?

Elite pitching in the key to winning in baseball. Look no further than the deep staffs of Milwuakee and Tampa Bay as they prepare to face off in this year's World Series. While the Angels rotation took tremendous steps down the stretch in 2026, the team still needs a true front of the rotation arm to make the team a winner; and possibly set up trades to address other needs.

Tarik Skubal and to a lesser degree Freddy Peralta are the two biggest names on the free agent market. But a compelling option is now available from the Nippon Professional Baseball posting system. Elite right-hander Kaima Taira of the Saitama Seibu Lions is preparing for a move to Major League Baseball.



As I noted in a previous article, the strategic case for adding front line pitching extends far beyond stabilizing the rotation. Securing a marquee arm like Taira doesn't just fill an obvious need, it instantly grants the Angels a luxury they have not enjoyed in years: a high value pitching surplus. By aggressively addressing their rotational ceiling from the outside, the front office puts themselves in a position to potentially trade from that surplus to fill other needs.





At 26 years old, Taira is entering his physical prime. Because he possesses a rare blend of high leverage bullpen experience and top of the rotation dominance, a massive bidding war is anticipated. Here is why the Angels must be in the mix to secure his services.

Analysing Kaima Taira’s Elite NPB Numbers



Taira’s track record in Japan is remarkably efficient. He began his professional career as a high-leverage reliever, winning the NPB Rookie of the Year award in 2020 and leading the Pacific League with 31 saves in 2025. However, his transition to the starting rotation has turned him into a global priority for MLB scouts.





This is Kaima Taira. He is 5-foot-8, 220 pounds and throws up to 100 mph. He also might be the best starting pitcher available this winter outside of Tarik Skubal. More on him, Teruaki Sato (the class’ best hitter) and Hiromi Itoh: https://t.co/cOHKPO8tDn pic.twitter.com/yHTSuY7Zc7 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 10, 2026

In 2023 as a starter Taira pitched 150 innings, struck out 153 batters, and posted an ERA of 2.40. He did walk 55 batters but only allowed 115 hits so his WHIP was an elite 1.113.

Then in 2024 Taira experienced forearm tightness that limited him to five starts at the beginning of the season. He was moved back to a bullpen role and only managed 52.2 innings pitched. The Lions then determined he would return to his closer role for the following season and he did so spectacularly, pitching to a 1.71 ERA, 1.215 WHIP, and picking up 31 saves while pitching 52.2 innings.

Following a fully healthy 2025, Taira was moved back into the rotation and simply dominated. The righty posted a micorscopic ERA of 1.36 through 146 innings and struck out 141 batters. His WHIP was even lower than when he was a closer, clocking in at 0.959.

Similar to Reid Detmers improvement last year, Taira seemed to take the one batter at a time approach from the bullpen to the mound every time he started.

Scouting the Arsenal: Kaima Taira Pitch Rankings and Profiles

Taira utilizes an explosive eight pitch arsenal spearheaded by an elite, 70 grade four-seam fastball that sits at 95–97 mph and touches triple digits. He pairs this high octane velocity with an array of mid-80s secondary offerings, primarily relying on a sharp splitter (55 grade), a cutter (50 grade), and a slider (45 grade) that likely needs refinement to work at the MLB level. To round out his deep pitch mix, he integrates a sinker, sweeper, changeup, and curveball.

Taira maximizes this repertoire through a low three-quarters slot and a deep 6.8-foot extension, creating a flat, uphill approach angle that makes his velocity look even faster to opposing hitters. His extension helps offset his lack of height to still deliver the ball close enough to home plate for the velocity to play itself up to MLB standards.

This deceptive movement profile allows Taira to generate an elite 48.5% ground-ball rate. Major scouting services like FanGraphs rank him as a top international target, assigning him a 40 Future Value (FV) grade for his upcoming Major League transition. While his high-effort "drop and drive" delivery leaves his control at a below-average 30/35 grade, his premier velocity and heavy ground-ball profile rank him among the most versatile arms on the market.





Of Course the Angels Should Pursue Him

The ability to add a 26 year old pitcher with Taira's upside should be tantalizing for the Angels front office. He slots directly between Zach Neto and Reid Detmers age wise and would become another pillar in the organization's rebuild. All without carrying draft pick compensation.

And with the Angels bullpen currently being the worst unit on the team, it would allow the Angels to either add a shutdown closer or move an arm like Ryan Johnson or George Klassen to the bullpen as a reliever/spot starter. Much like the argument for adding Nick Martinez, the goal is the add quality innings throughout the staff, no matter the role.

MLB scouts from the Yankees, Cubs, Mariners, Rangers, Angels, Tigers, Padres, and White Sox were reportedly in attendance last night to watch Seibu Lions ace Kaima Taira throw 7 shutout innings with 9 strikeouts while averaging 97.3 mph on his fastball. pic.twitter.com/z359RwPBH5 — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) August 26, 2026

With payroll currently projected to be its lowest since 2013, adding Taira for the next half decade or more is financially feasible. And unlike Freddy Peralta or Tarik Skubal who are on the other side of 30, Taira should still be in his prime when Arjun Nimmala, Jake Munroe, and Jacob Cozart help form the next homegrown nucleus.

Most projections call or Taira to sign for 3 to 4 years at $10 million to $15 million per year. Then there would be a posting fee of about $4 million to $7 million to his Japanes club the Lions. That is more than reasonable for the richest owner of baseball who is adding to a collection of young players with an expectation of rebuilding the franchise.