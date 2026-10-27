Why Nick Martinez Is the Under-the-Radar Pitching Coup the Angels Desperately Need

A lot of digital ink will be spilled discussing the Angels need for a true front of the line pitcher this off season. The prospect of landing a top tier starter like Freddy Peralta should get Angels fans excited. Landing Tarik Skubal would be a dream. And with new ownership in town, Angels fans again are free to dream.

But in looking at the Angels record in the second half of the season, the rotation has a potential ace in Reid Detmers and a quality young arm in Walbert Urena to back him. What the rotation is currently missing is a veteran anchor who can provide reliable innings, help limit wear on the bullpen, and give the team a legitimate chance to win every fifth game.

Deconstructing Martinez’s Career Best 2026 Run With the Rays

Martinez is hitting the open market at the absolute peak of his career. During his 2026 campaign with the Rays, the veteran right-hander put together an All-Star season, pitching to a brilliant 15-6 record with a 3.10 ERA. He earned the ultimate sign of trust from Tampa Bay’s analytical front office, getting the ball to start Game 1 of the World Series.

Signing a free agent coming off a career year is a big gamble; particularly when that career year came under the reknown pitching coaches in Tampa Bay. While critics might wonder if his breakout season was merely a product of the Rays' famous pitching lab, Martinez's success is actually the continuation of a highly sustainable, multi-year trajectory of dependable major league volume.

Plus, the Angels have finally moved closer to modern day baseball by building a pitching lab of their own and firing old school coach Mike Maddux specifically in order to include more pitching data and analytics.

The Stat That Matters Most: Elite Command Meets Durable Innings

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder (23) speaks with pitcher Nick Martinez (28) on the mound during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Martinez an ideal target for the Angels is not just his recent success, but his remarkable durability and consistency across multiple seasons. Plus he is a versatile arm that can start or come out of the bullpen.

Between 2024 and 2025, Martinez pitched in a total of 82 games with 42 starts for the Reds, meaning he pitched in an average of 41 games total and 21 starts per season. Over the course of those two seasons he averaged 154 innings of 3.83 ERA ball, good for 3.1 bWAR per season.

And then he truly broke loose in 2026, going 180.6 innings in 31 starts and putting up an incredible 3.9 bWAR on the strength of an ERA+ of 137. But the Angels do not need him to replicate his career year and would be foolish to think he will do so. The Reds production would be perfectly fine.

Why Martinez Fits perfectly Into Anaheim’s 2027 Payroll Strategy

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) reacts after a double play against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez and the Rays have a one year $20 million option for 2027 that is almost universally considered to be a lock to be declined. Martinez will want to take a chance at landing a multi year deal at the age of 36, and he will do so once he hits the open market. As a bonus, Martinez will not be tied to a Qualifying Offer so a signing team will not lose draft capital.

Because he relies on pitch sequencing and command rather than overwhelming, high injury risk velocity, a three year contract would carry significantly less risk than the nine-figure deals commanded by younger aces such as Peralta.

Signing Martinez allows the Angels to secure 150+ guaranteed, high-quality innings at a reasonable price point and contract term. The Angels have spent years unburdening themselves of long term albatross contracts and have plenty of payroll room at the moment.

Beyond just the production in 2027, signing Martinez would allow the Angels to fully develop young arms like George Klassen and Ryan Johnson as they continue to rebuild. If at some point that duo, the emerging Joel Hurtado, or highly touted Tyler Bremner force their way on to the MLB roster, Martinez is perfectly suited to go back to his flex role.

Rather than signing just an ace, bringing in Nick Martinez and some talented bullpen arms would improve the Angels on mulitple fronts in a much more cost efffective manner.