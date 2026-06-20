Should the Angels Trade Breakout Ace Jose Soriano? Analyzing the High-Stakes 2026 Deadline Decision

After years of development, Jose Soriano is now a solid top of the rotation arm. He is exactly what the Angels need to build around. But he is also slated for free agency before the Angels can realistically hope to contend for the playoffs.

The last place Angels find themselves in a very unique and generally unthinkable position: looking up in the standings but possessing two top of the rotation trade chips. General managers are already enamored with Reid Detmers but Jose Soriano is also a really nice trade possibility.

A Jose Soriano trade could benefit a team rebuild.

The Angels have some interesting young talent both on the Major League roster and in the upper levels of the minors. But it is far from enough to build a contender.

It would be great if all of Christian Moore, Denzer Guzman, Oswald Peraza, and Nelson Rada are studs. Add that to Wade Meckler continuing to be a plus offensive player and Zach Neto can play up to his potential and there's a solid core. But the fact of the matter is a six leg parlay is a sucker bet and neither the Angels brass or fans should count on everything breaking right.

A trade of Soriano would likely further infuse the Angels upper minor league system with highly rated prospects. Those prospects added to the group above plus Tyler Bremner, Tyler Gregory-Alford and others and the Angels can rightly start to dream about a better future.

But Jose Soriano could be part of a winner.

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) walks back to the dugout after ending the the third inning with bases loaded against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Lacking a local broadcast deal, the Angels understandably cut payroll significantly heading into the 2026 season. With the dead weight of Jorge Soler and Robert Stephenson's contracts falling of the books this year, the Angels payroll could be nearly $100 million less in 2027 than it was in 2025.

Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, Walbert Urena is a nice trio in the rotationi. Add in some better health for Yusei Kikuchi and the core four is the best the Angels have fielded in years.

Guzman, Neto, and Peraza form a solid infield defensively and offensively. Rada could be a placesetter at the top of the lineup and provide excellent defense in center field.

Yes, a six leg parlay is a sucker bet but it is not too difficult to see the Angels having a decent young core in 2027 and some money to spend on quality free agents.

The Angels should trade one of Soriano or Detmers.

Oct 22, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki, right, receives his jersey from general manager Perry Minasian during a press conference at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

This team has two quality pitchers and is still in last place. Trade one in for near MLB talent and lock the other one up with an extension. Given Soriano's injury history he will have the lower trade value and is also the riskier extension candidate.

An infusion of young talent through a trade and a college heavy draft would help continue the upper tragectory of the Angels farm. This team is still a few years away at best. Both Soriano and Detmers are slated for free agency right around the earliest time the Angels could be good.

Trading one to accelarate that timeframe makes all the sense in the world. And it should be Soriano who is dealt. Unfortunately, the Angels are reluctant to trade big pieces and even if they do, should the team trust lame duck Perry Minasian to get a good return?