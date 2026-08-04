Why Arjun Nimmala Instantly Becomes the Angels’ New No. 1 Prospect

Yesterday's trade of Jose Soriano was more than just a player for a prospect transaction. It was a statement that the Angels are looking to rebuild the organization from the foundation up to the big league club. And it coupled with the 2026 draft in that it targeted ceiling rather than simply trying to patch together an MLB roster as quickly as possible.

Angels GM John Mozeliak did not fall into the trap of his predecessor and shoot for a high floor, quick to the Majors talent who offered limited upside. Granted, it appears Mozeliak is operating with far more autonomy than Perry Minasian had, but he also has the experience and acumen to deserve that autonomy.

By doing what the Angels had not done in years, trading a player with multiple years of control, Mozeliak brought in shortstop Arjun Nimmala who should be considered the best prospect in the Angels organization.

Decoding Arjun Nimmala’s Elite Scouting Profile

Nimmala is a great overall athlete with plus-plus swing speed. This incredible bat speed leads to hard contact and plus power. Not plus for a shortstop, plus for a Major League player.

His scouting profiles have improved year over year as the 20 year old has progressed up the minor league ladder. On the 20-80 scale any grade of 50 is considered MLB average with 60 considered well above average. Nimmala's power and arm are both rated 60 by Baseball America with his fielding and overall value a 55.

Those are all outstanding marks. His running speed is rated a 50 and his hit tool a 45 but the latter is improving with time. During his debut season, Nimmala struggled heavily with a low 69.9% contact rate and a concerning 31.3% strikeout rate. By refining his mechanical approach, his contact rate steadily climbed past 72.4%. This directly resulted in his strikeout rate plummeting to a much more manageable 21.4% over a full 120-game sample

The fact he has improved his baseline contact, strikeout, and walk rates while climbing up the ladder is remarkable. At age 20 he is much younger than the competition at the AA level yet his bat is still 14% better than league average.

Nimmala profiles as a power hitting shortstop, which is a very valuable combination. The fact Baseball America rates him as a 55 FV overall prospect is

How Nimmala Vaults to No. 1 Over Existing Angels Prospects

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nelson Rada is a defensive wiz who gets on base at a high rate and steals a lot of bases. The one glaring weakness in his game is a clear lack of power. Most likely, Rada will have a MLB career along the lines of Denard Span who was a very valuable player. Teams need solid defense in center field and the game still has a place for a traditional leadoff hitter.

Nimmala brings a similar level of on base percentage but also the potential ability to put 25 or more balls into the seats each season. Think of a Zach Neto with better defensive range and a much quicker bat. Except Nimmala will have the benefit of being developed before he is rushed to the big leagues.

Ideally the Angels will see a world in which Rada is on base while Nimmala is hitting in the middle of the order and playing shortstop. But ultimately, the middle of the order bat is the more valuable player. Just as a good defensive shortstop is more valuable than a good defensive center fielder.

Pitchers Tyler Bremner and George Klassen also carry high prospect grade. Both generally rate as 50 grade prospects on most lists. Outside of a true ace, however, a starting shortstop with legitimate power is the more valuable prospect.

The Long-Term Outlook for the Angels' Infield

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ Jarren Advincula (2) swings at the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arjun was assigned to AA Rocket City today. By keeping him at AA, the Angels are putting him on pace to play next season as a 21 year old in AAA then make the big club in 2028 when he will be 22 years old. Barring a change to the next collective bargaining agreement, the Angels would then control him through his age 28 season meaning they control his prime years.

Denzer Guzman is a natural shortstop who is playing third base out of deference to Zach Neto. Guzman is under club control for another six seasons so should pair next to Nimmala for at least four years. This creates a truly athletic tandem with plus arms and solid range.

The Angels also drafted Georgia Tech's second baseman Jarren Advincula who led the NCAA in batting average and projects to stay at the keystone. He has elite contact skills and range and is a year older than Nimmala. In a truly ideal world, they will debut in Anaheim very close to each other and be the double play tandem on the next winning club.

Add in Christian Moore and Kyren Paris who are at AAA and the Angels now have some intriguing infield talent at each of the top three levels of their minor league systems.

Obviously not all of these players will develop into quality MLB starters but the goal is to gather as much high end talent as possible to give yourself the best chance of fielding a quality team. The Angels are beginning to do so and will add more talent to this group in future drafts and trades.

A High-Stakes Gamble Worth Making

Angels fans felt a little better when they saw Jose Soriano's name as the starting pitcher. He gave a struggling team a legitimate chance to win when he was on the mound and for the first two months of the season he was simply magical. It was tough to part with him.

But the Angels could not win with Jose Soriano and needed to add talent to hopefully win in the future. There are no guarantees when it comes to prospects so trading Soriano was a gamble.

However, the Angels landed their best prospect in this trade. The fact he is competing well at the AA level before he is old enough to buy a beer is a great sign. Between his scouting reports and his advanced development curve, Nimmala is exactly the type of gamble the Angels needed to take.

The Angels goal is to develop waves of talent that arrive in Anaheim one after the other to build a sustainable winner. By adding a 55 grade prospect to the AA level after adding a solid group of high contact bats forged in the SEC and ACC to the High A level, the Angels are beginning to build thier first wave.

And Nimmala sits at the top of that wave.