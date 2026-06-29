The Angels Have a Huge Opportunity Against the Mariners

The Angels continue finding ways to win series, and their latest victory over the Athletics extended that streak once again. While the club is still chasing teams in the American League West, the recent stretch of baseball has put them in a much better position than they were just a few weeks ago. Now, another important opportunity awaits. A series against the Mariners not only gives the Angels a chance to continue their momentum, but it also offers an opportunity to make up ground in a division that remains tightly contested.

The Pitching Delivered

One of the biggest reasons the Angels were able to secure the series victory came from another strong all-around pitching performance in the finale. Sam Aldegheri gave the Angels exactly what they needed, tossing five innings while allowing just one run on five hits and striking out four. It was another quality outing that kept the game under control and gave the offense every opportunity to come through. The bullpen picked up right where Aldegheri left off, as José Fermín, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Samuel Natera combined for four scoreless innings to close out the win. It was another example of the pitching staff doing its job from start to finish.

Jun 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Golden hour sets on Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Aldegheri (61) in the third inning versus the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

Josh Lowe's Grand Slam Sealed the Series

While the pitching staff set the tone, the biggest moment of the game came off the bat of Josh Lowe. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Lowe stepped to the plate and delivered exactly what the Angels needed. Facing a 1-2 count, he got a pitch he could handle and launched it over the wall in right field for a grand slam, instantly giving the Angels a four-run cushion. Those four RBIs accounted for every run the Angels scored in the victory, making Lowe's swing the defining moment of the game and ultimately the biggest reason they were able to secure another series win.

Jun 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Oswald Peraza (2) shortstop Zach Neto (9) and right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrate the victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Angels' recent stretch has been a welcome sight for fans, not just because of the series victories, but because of the consistent brand of baseball they've been playing. That consistency will be tested again against another division rival in the Mariners. If the Angels can take Game 1, having José Soriano lined up for the second game could put them in an excellent position to secure yet another series victory. The road ahead won't get any easier, but this series presents another opportunity for the Angels to prove their recent success is more than just a short-lived stretch.