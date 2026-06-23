Why the Angels Shouldn't Panic After Dropping Game 1

The Angels found themselves in a familiar position after dropping the series opener against the Orioles. Just days earlier, they lost the first game of a four game set against the Athletics before responding to split the series and keep their recent stretch of solid baseball intact. Now, facing another early deficit in a series, the Angels will once again be tasked with proving they can bounce back from a disappointing start rather than letting one loss define the outcome of the entire series.

The Angels Have Already Proven They Can Bounce Back

Not only did the Angels lose the series opener against the Athletics, but they also found themselves trailing 0-2 in the series with their streak of consecutive series victories in serious jeopardy. Rather than folding, the Angels responded. In Game 3, Walbert Ureña delivered a great, tossing five scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out six. The bullpen took care of the rest, combining for four innings while surrendering only one hit and striking out seven to complete the shutout victory. The following day, the Angels showed they could win in a different fashion. Despite Reid Detmers allowing five runs over six innings, the offense continued battling. Trailing late, the Angels scored three runs in the eighth inning before adding two more in the ninth, with a go-ahead home run from Zach Neto completing the comeback.

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | Scott Marshall-Imagn Images

Zach Neto Could Hold the Key

As for the task at hand, the Angels will have a difficult challenge ahead with Shane Baz expected to take the mound. Baz has been one of the Orioles' more effective pitchers recently, posting a 2.62 ERA over his last seven starts while covering 44.2 innings. Even so, the Angels have a hitter who could help swing the series back in their favor. Zach Neto has been one of the club's hottest bats, homering in four of his last seven games while driving in seven runs during that span. If the Angels are going to extend their streak of winning series, they'll likely need another big performance from Neto against one of Baltimore's toughest pitching matchups.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena (57) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

José Soriano Could Be the Difference-Maker

With José Soriano currently lined up to start Game 3, the Angels could find themselves in a favorable position if they are able to even the series beforehand. While Soriano has cooled off slightly compared to the dominant stretch he enjoyed earlier in the season, he remains one of the most reliable arms in the Angels' rotation. The right-hander has yet to face the Orioles this season, but his track record against AL East opponents is certainly encouraging. Across 17.2 innings against teams from the division, Soriano owns a 0.51 ERA with 16 strikeouts and just three walks. If those numbers are any indication, the Angels should feel confident in their chances with Soriano on the mound. More importantly, it would give them another opportunity to do what they have already done several times in recent weeks, bounce back from an early setback and find a way to win a series.