The Angels Still Have a Chance to Extend Their Recent Success

Losing the opening game of a series is never ideal, but it does not have to define the outcome. After winning three consecutive series, including a recent series victory over the Diamondbacks, the Angels have put themselves in position to bounce back from an early setback. While the loss to the Athletics in the opener was disappointing, the four game series still leaves plenty of room for the Angels to regain control of the series and continue the momentum they have built over the last couple of weeks.

Kurtz Continues to Mash

If the Angels are looking to bounce back and make something out of this series, slowing down some of Oakland's top hitters will be a necessity. At the top of that list is Nick Kurtz, who has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last two months. Since the beginning of May, Kurtz has posted a .316 batting average, a staggering 1.306 OPS, and 13 home runs. Whether it's driving the ball out of the park or creating scoring opportunities with runners on base, Kurtz has shown he can impact a game in a variety of ways. If the Angels hope to rebound from the series opener, keeping Kurtz in check will be one of their biggest challenges.

Zack Gelof Is Swinging a Hot Bat

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) scores in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Nick Kurtz is not the only Athletics hitter giving opposing pitchers problems right now. Zack Gelof has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball throughout June, posting a .350 batting average, a 1.092 OPS, five home runs, and 10 RBIs in 60 at-bats. Perhaps even more impressive is his 22-game hitting streak, a stretch that has helped make him one of the most important pieces of Oakland's lineup. If the Angels are going to bounce back in this series, their recent run of strong starting pitching will need to continue against both Gelof and Kurtz, two hitters who have been carrying the Athletics' offense.

The Angels Have Their Ace on the Mound

One reason the Angels should still feel confident about their chances in this series is the presence of José Soriano in the rotation. With Soriano scheduled to start, the Angels will have one of their most reliable arms on the mound as they look to even the series. During the club's recent stretch of success, strong starting pitching has consistently been one of the biggest reasons why they have remained competitive, and Soriano has been a major part of that trend. Facing an Athletics lineup that has featured several hot hitters, the right-hander could provide exactly the type of outing the Angels need. If Soriano can continue the strong work that the rotation has delivered in recent weeks, the Angels' chances of bouncing back and getting back on track in the series will improve significantly.

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Angels may have dropped the series opener, but the opportunity to win a fourth straight series is still very much within reach. With José Soriano set to take the mound and several recent positives working in their favor, the Angels have every reason to believe they can bounce back and keep their momentum rolling.