Why Angels Fans Should Feel Better Than They Have In Weeks

For much of the season, it has been difficult for Angels fans to find reasons for optimism. However, over the past couple of weeks, the club has begun showing signs of progress. Not only have the Angels won back-to-back series, but the way they have earned those victories may be even more encouraging than the results themselves. From improved pitching performances to contributions throughout the lineup, there are several reasons fans should be feeling better about the direction of the team.

The Starting Pitching Has Taken a Step Forward

To be clear, a strong stretch of baseball does not suddenly mean the Angels are about to make a run at a Wild Card spot. However, there have been legitimate improvements that are worth acknowledging, particularly on the pitching side. Over the last couple of weeks, the Angels have received several quality performances from their starting rotation, helping keep games competitive and giving the offense a chance to win. One recent example came from Walbert Ureña, who turned in another encouraging outing by tossing seven innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits and striking out three. Although the Angels did not come away with the victory, it was the type of start teams can build around.

Another pitcher who has recently stood out is Reid Detmers. The left-hander delivered one of his most impressive starts of the season against the Astros, providing exactly the type of outing the Angels have been hoping to see from him. Detmers worked seven innings, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out nine batters in a dominant performance. Beyond the stat line, the outing could prove to be a significant confidence boost for a pitcher who has shown flashes of his potential throughout his career. While one start does not guarantee a turnaround, it was an encouraging reminder of the talent Detmers possesses and why the Angels continue to believe he can be an important part of their future rotation.

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Bats Have Backed the Pitching

Improved pitching has been one of the biggest reasons for the Angels' recent success, but the offense deserves credit as well. When the pitching staff has done its job, the lineup has often responded by providing the necessary run support. One of the best examples came Saturday against the Rays when Jo Adell put together an impressive four-hit performance. Two of those hits left the bat at 108 mph, showcasing the type of raw power and bat speed that have always made Adell such an intriguing player.

Nights like that serve as a reminder of what he is capable of when everything is clicking. More importantly, it highlights a larger trend, contributions have been coming from throughout the lineup, helping the Angels capitalize on the strong work being done by their pitching staff.

Jun 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) doubles in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

No, the Angels are not suddenly a playoff contender, and there is still plenty of work to be done. However, the recent improvement in both the rotation and the lineup gives fans a reason to feel encouraged. Winning back-to-back series is one thing, but seeing contributions come from multiple areas of the roster is what should leave fans feeling optimistic about the direction the team is heading.