Angels vs. Diamondbacks: Lines, Odds, Analysis, and Prop Bets

Tonight, the Angels travel to Arizona to begin a 3-game series against the Diamondbacks. The Halos are looking to bounce back after an 8-3 loss last night to the Rays, which snapped their 4-game winning streak. Walbert Ureña will get the start tonight as he looks to expand on his impressive rookie campaign, while Ryne Nelson will duel him as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing last outing.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-181)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+149)

Moneyline:

Angels (+114)

Diamondbacks (-137)

Total:

9: Over (-109), Under (-111)

Can the Angels’ Offense Make Nelson Pay?

The Angels’ offense should be able to get ahead early tonight. Nelson comes into the contest with a 2-5 record, 5.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57 Ks through 76.1 innings. His ERA has inflated to 7.16 over his last 3 outings, and his Statcast expected slugging percentage is .515 on the year. Against the Angels, Nelson owns a 3.97 ERA through 2 career starts.

Zach Neto hit a leadoff homer off Nelson last July, and therefore is a key player to watch. Neto also owns a .360 average against Arizona in 6 games.

a Neto base knock gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/hZF1sa9jUq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 30, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Trout has great career numbers against the Diamondbacks, boasting a .317 average, 2 homers, and 15 RBIs in 18 career games. He has also had solid numbers in his small sample size against Nelson, as he is 1 for 4 with a double and 2 walks through 6 plate appearances. Jo Adell also comes into tonight as the hot bat to watch, as over his last seven games, he is hitting .433 with a .500 OBP and a .600 slugging percentage.

Can Ureña Keep Rolling?

Ureña has been one of the brightest spots of the Angels this season as he has dominated in his rookie season. He currently holds a 4-4 record with a 2.44 ERA and 55 Ks. In the last month, his ERA has dipped to 1.61, and he has only allowed more than one run once. His Statcast numbers prove that this isn’t a fluke; his expected average is .196, and he holds just a 32.5% hard-hit rate.

Walbert Ureña's 3Ks in the 1st pic.twitter.com/Fdg2fWJxyB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2026

This is Ureña’s first time pitching against Arizona and will definitely have his work cut out for him as he faces a dangerous Arizona offense. The two biggest names in the Diamondbacks lineup are Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. Carroll boasts a .278 average, 12 home runs, and a .914 OPS on the season, not to mention his elite speed on the basepath. Marte enters with a .255 average with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. The catcher, Gabriel Moreno, is another player to watch as he is hitting .346 with a .769 slugging percentage across his last seven games. Moreno also had a career .538 average against the Halos.

Ureña’s command will be the biggest indicator of success tonight as he has already walked 33 batters in just 55.1 innings pitched. He also walked 5 in his last start, which prevented him from pitching past the 5th inning. If the Diamondbacks make Ureña work, Suzuki might have to make an early call to the bullpen, which, based on how the Angels’ bullpen has performed all year, could blow the entire game open.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite value is the Angels' moneyline at +114. Ureña is clearly the better and hotter pitcher coming into the matchup, while Nelson has been subpar to start the year and has been awful in his last 3 starts. Another line I like is over 9 runs at -109. Nelson should let up a plethora of runs due to his recent track record, and Ureña’s walk issues could lead to some damage.

As far as player props go, I would take Moreno 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +174. Moreno’s been hot and has posted great numbers against the Angels. He is also batting cleanup behind Carroll and Marte, so he will have plenty of RBI opportunities. I think Neto 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +163 is another smart play. He has a great history against the Diamondbacks and Nelson, and has really found his groove offensively in the last month.

Bets I like:

Angels Moneyline (+114)

Total Runs Over 9 (-109)

Moreno 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+174)

Neto 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+163)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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