Angels Shut Out by Blue Jays as Offensive Struggles Continue

The Los Angeles Angels wasted one of their better bullpen performances of the season tonight, falling 2-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays in a game that reinforced several of the team’s growing problems.

business trip up north 💼 pic.twitter.com/9sVqgIUk8V — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 8, 2026

The biggest issue started with Reid Detmers whose outing perfectly reflected the inconsistency that continues to define his season. Detmers allowed just 2 hits and 2 earned runs in 3.2 innings, but his command completely disappeared as he walked 6 batters and needed 99 pitches to get through fewer than four innings. He was not hit hard, but his inability to consistently throw strikes forced the Angels into another early bullpen game.

Ironically, the bullpen did its job.

José Fermín, Brent Suter, Kirby Yates, and Alek Manoah combined for 4.1 scoreless innings, helping keep the game within reach despite the rough start. Manoah and Yates both made their season debuts, with Manoah especially standing out after delivering a clean eighth inning in what the Angels hope can become a meaningful role moving forward.

The offense, however, gave them almost nothing.

The Angels finished just 6-for-32 (.188) with an .438 OPS, no walks, and 11 strikeouts, continuing a trend that has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Outside of Jo Adell, there was very little production. Adell went 2-for-3 with a ground-rule double, accounting for 2 of the team’s 6 hits and continuing one of the better stretches of his season.

The lineup decisions by rookie manager Kurt Suzuki continue to raise questions.

Despite recent production, both Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza were left out of the starting lineup again. Grissom immediately responded by pinch-hitting a double in the eighth inning, the Angels’ only other extra-base hit of the night, while veterans continued to struggle. Josh Lowe went 0-for-3 with 2 strikeouts, while Adam Frazier and Sebastian Rivero also finished hitless.

That is what made this loss feel familiar.

FINAL: Blue Jays 2, Angels 0 pic.twitter.com/sXy0dNQPfD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 9, 2026

The Angels once again received enough pitching to stay competitive, but inconsistent offense and questionable lineup cards prevented them from capitalizing. As younger players continue producing in limited opportunities, the pressure to give them larger everyday roles is only increasing.