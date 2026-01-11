What does the Alex Bregman signing mean for the Angels?

Out of the blue the Chicago Cubs signed free agent third baseman Alex Bregman to a massive 5 year $175 million contract. The length and overall value of the contract caught most people off guard but the location was the biggest surprise. Chicago had not figured into the third base market until today.

Arte Moreno was never going to sign Alex Bregman. But the Angels have a black hole at third base and have yet to add any help to fill it. Coming into 2026 everybody knew the Angels needed a new player at the hot corner. And now that the Cubs have joined the Blue Jays and White Sox in being surprise landing spots for third baseman, the challenge in Anaheim has become more difficult.

This was a good year to add a free agent third baseman, but the Angels have not signed anybody.

A trio of Asian third baseman were posted this off season. Of them, Kazuma Okamoto was linked to the Angels in numerous reports. Insiders posited Okamoto was deciding between playing in Anaheim or Pittsburgh but they were wrong. On the penultimate day of his signing window, Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Okamoto's signing followed slugging third baseman Munetaka Murakami inking a surprisingly short two year deal with the South Siders. Like with Okamoto, there was no indication whatsoever the White Sox were going to sign a free agent third baseman.

Korean gold glover Sung-mun Song went to the Padres who clearly have third base handled. His deal was incredibly reasonable at 4 years and $15 million; a number that was far below most predictions. Song has the most question marks, but that is an offer the Angels should have beaten. Even at $5 million per year the upside of that gamble is worth the risk.

Who is left to sign?

Eugenio Suarez is by far the biggest name of the bunch. He's coming off a career high 49 home runs but is 34 years old and far from the best with the glove. He's also the biggest fish in a very small pond, making him the most expensive option. The Boston Red Sox were known to be big on Bregman so it wouldn't be surpising to see them pivot to Suarez.

There are several utility types capable of playing third base. Willi Castro (who I want as a signing) is best suited at second base and in a utility role. I think the Luis Rengifo era is over and Kike Hernandez is only good in October but the Angels don't get there.

A reunion with Yoan Moncada is the team's best bet of adding power to the position. When healthy, Moncada's bat was very potent with the Angels last season. However, he was only healthy half of the time.

Ramon Urias brings a quality glove to multiple positions. He had a rough year at the plate last year but carries a career wRC+ of 104 (meaning he's 4% better offensively than MLB average). Urias, like Castro, would be a great signing overall for the team but he's averaged 111 games the last two seasons and will be 32 by Opening Day.

Who is the looming competition?

Boston is the most obvious answer. The Red Sox have the financial might to sign whomever they please. President of Baseball Dave Dombrowski is not afraid to trade away prospects and has shipped several out already this off season.

Detroit was also linked to Bregman although to a lesser degree. The Arizona Diamondbacks traded Eugenio Suarez last trade deadline and have yet to replace him. Pittsburgh was the apparent runner up for Okamoto and are known to be shopping for bats.

So is there an obvious trade fit?

Just one. Rumors of Nolan Arenado returning to Orange County to play out the final two years of his contract has swirled all off season. St. Louis would be looking for salary relief and a lottery ticket or two.

Perhaps the Cubs trade the guy who played the most third base for them last season. Matt Shaw would cost the type of prospects the Angels don't really have and shouldn't give away. Outside of Shaw, the Cubs had utility type guys fill the position.

No matter how you slice it, Bregman following several others in landing in unexpected places made it much more difficult for the Angels to land a quality third baseman. For what it is worth, Kyren Paris is playing third base in Winter Ball but at this poing he's still very much a project.

We will see what happens, but as of now it looks like an underwhelming choice will be the Angels third baseman next season.