What John Mozeliak’s Past Manager Hires Tell Us About the Angels’ Next Move

Pitching coach Mike Maddux was the first notable domino to fall in what is surely going to be a makeover of the entire coaching staff. John Mozeliak is remaking the Angels organization is a methodical and logical order. First came the draft, then the trade deadline, and now the internal staff.

With manager Kurt Suzuki a lame duck and leading the Angels to their worst season in franchise history most baseball fans expect him to be replaced after the end of the season. For now, the front office seems happy to let Suzuki make moves that cost the team games but improve its draft position. The Angels will not need to fire Suzuki as the skipper is only under contract for one season.

Rampant speculation exists that Albert Pujols will be the Angels next manager, but in looking at Mozeliak's previous managerial hires, that might not be the case. Let's take a look at Mozeliak's previous moves and how they played out.

The Mike Matheny Blueprint: Trusting a Culture Setter



When Mozeliak hired Mike Matheny ahead of the 2012 season, it shocked the baseball world. Matheny had no prior coaching or managerial experience at any level. However, he was a natural leader as a player who could develop a great clubhouse culture. A commanding presence, and a storied history as a former player within the organization, made Matheny look the part.





Matheny, a former catcher, was brought on more for his expected ability to manage people than for strategic expertise. Mozeliak supported Matheny with a series of highly qualified, analytically minded bench coaches. One was groomed by Tony LaRussa and the other two became big league managers.

Under Matheny the Cardinals had a lot of early success. He took a very talented team, kept it on track, and went to the post season in each of his first four seasons. Midway through his seventh season at the helm, Mathney was fired with the team scuffling, clubhouse tensions boiling over, and the front office moving to a more data driven approach.

The Shildt and Marmol Era: A Mandate for Technology and Analytics

Jul 31, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol relieves St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Justin Bruihl (47) during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Following Matheny, Mozeliak shifted drastically toward internal development and data integration. Which is exactly the path he is taking with the Angels right now.

He promoted Mike Shildt, a career scout and minor league manager who knew the farm system inside and out. When Shildt clashed with the front office on organizational philosophy, Mozeliak pivoted to Oliver Marmol—a young, heavily analytics-forward leader entirely bought into modern baseball tech. If this sounds like the firing of Mike Maddux this week, it should.

Mozeliak has proven he wants a field manager and coaching staff that works in combination with the front office and analytics department. This is the way of the modern game and you can look just a little up interstate five to see how well it can work.

So Who Could be the Next Angels Manager?

Jul 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso (34) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Albert Pujols name is the first mentioned any time fans speculate on the next Angels manager. Already on the Angels payroll he clearly fits the Mike Matheny role as a large presence who will demand professionalism in the clubhouse. By managing the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic after managing winter ball, Albert does have more experience than Matheny.

However, Mozeliak's last hires have all been data driven extensions of the front office. Going back to dismissing Matheny and through this week's firing of Mike Maddux the theme has been clear. Mozeliak expects his on field personnel to use every informational source available to them.

In looking at the Cardinals organization there are more likely candidates in bench coach Daniel Descalso and AAA manager Ben Johnson. Neither carry the Hall of Fame gravitas of Pujols but both have been molded in the Cardinals Way and were hired by Mozeliak.

Given the fact the Angels are undergoing a youth movement and rebuild it will be critical the next coaching staff is able to both create a winning culture and use all resources available to win. The two should go hand in hand. Angels On SI will profile likely candidates over the coming weeks, but in looking at Mozeliak's current coaching philosophy it is far from a given Pujols will land the job.