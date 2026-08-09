Inside the Los Angeles Angels 2026 Rebuild: Is a True MLB Tanking Strategy Finally Underway?

Today Angels manager Kurt Suzuki put journeyman reliever Shaun Anderson on the mound in a game the Angels trailed by two runs. By the time Anderson was done, the Marlins had an eight run lead and the game was out of reach. No matter how hard Anderson was hit, Suzuki left him in there.

This was far from the first time Suzuki has made frustrating bullpen decisions. He seems to disregard match up data and splits both when making his lineup and deploying his bullpen. Yes, he needed length from his bullpen for a second straight day but inserting Anderson at that point was waving the white flag on winning the series. Anderson is a mop up pitcher but this game was very much still in doubt.

The Kurt Suzuki Dilemma: Incompetence or Intentional Tanking?

It is really tough to argue that a professional baseball player turned manager would lose on purpose. There are many cases in which playing time should be alloted for the development of young players in a lost season like 2026 for the Angels. However, Suzuki is managing to both lose a franchise record amount of players and hamper player development simultaneously.

Had John Mozeliak not taken Jorge Soler away from him, Suzuki would still be penciling in the overmatched veteran in the cleanup spot and squandering scoring opportunities. Thankfully the addition of a left handed young bat has gotten him to place Nolan Schanuel in front of Mike Trout rather than behind him.

Last week Suzuki was criticized for playing veteran Adam Frazier against a tough left handed pitcher. He sat southpaw slayer Oswald Peraza that night but the following night reversed the two against a tough right handed pitcher. It was counter to all logic and history for both players and put both in position to fail rather than succeed. His response to the criticism was equally as bad as the moves themselves.

"I’m not here to reinvent the wheel or over-analyze the metrics recorded on paper. Sometimes you just go with your gut over 'the book' and play the veteran guy who has been there before. It's just baseball." - Kurt Suzuki.

The Broader Picture: The 2026 Rebuild Context

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from the media on the day pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It is no secret the Angels are rebuilding and looking to add young talent to the organization. Last week Mozeliak kickstarted a rebuild by trading several controllable players like Jose Soriano, Jo Adell, and Ryan Zeferjahn. The talent returns in those deals and others are desperately needed but far from enough to conclude the Angels have an emerging winning core on the farm.

Being able to draft first overall then first in each subsequent round of next year's draft would be a big boost to the club. After completely overhauling the internal draft process, the Angels landed what insiders consider to be a strong class in 2026.

Could the front office be encouraging Suzuki to play certain guys to enhance the team's odds of losing particular games? Yes, but probably not in the way Suzuki is going about it. If anything the front office would want to see a lineup built solely on young players so they can get as good of a look at them as possible.

No, Suzuki is choosing to lose by playing veterans in key positions. Often veterans with a long track history of struggling in a certain situation, like Frazier against a left handed pitcher. Suzuki is not losing because he is giving the young guys a chance to sink or swim. He is losing because he is putting veterans into situations in which they have failed repeatedly.

Why the Angels Front Office Is Secretly Thrilled with Kurt Suzuki’s Incompetence

Jun 21, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Oklahoma Sooners shortstop Jaxon Willits (7) strikes out against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the truest adages in life is you get what you pay for. In this case, Arte Moreno was on a mission to shed as much payroll and operating expense as possible this off season and found the one guy willing to take a one year deal to manage the team. Honestly, with the lack of talent on the roster even the ghost of Spaky Anderson could not manage a winner. But he would not ignore the match up data and play Frazier against a lefty, either.

Most likely the front office is pleased with Suzuki's bumbling mistakes leading them to greater draft position. Occasionally they will have to take a sharp object away from him like they did with Soler and at the end of the year they will let Suzuki's contract expire without a hint of extending him.

In the grand scheme of things, the Angels rebuild will be better off with earlier draft picks guaranteed in rounds 2 through 20. Due to the draft lottery there is no guarantee of netting the first overall pick, but Suzuki is giving his all to give them the best odds of doing so.

Suzuki was set up to fail and he has helped that cause immensely with illogical lineups and batting orders. He will be the fall guy in November while the scouting department revs up for a potentially franchise altering 2027 draft. It works out well for everybody but Suzuki and the Angels fans who must watch his game strategy for two more months.