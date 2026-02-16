Who Were the Best Executives in Angels Franchise History?

Happy President's Day! As our nation celebrates the men who have led our nation as President, it is only fitting we take a look at the best executives in Angels franchise history.

Typically the designation of team president is given to an employee far removed from the on field product. In this case, we're looking at the executives who crafted the teams and coaching staffs for the Angels and identifying the three best to ever do it.

#3 Fred Haney 1960-1968

Jul 14, 1962; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Angeles infielder Jim Fregosi (11) stands on deck against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-Imagn Images | David Boss-Imagn Images

Charged with building the team from scratch, Fred Haney used the expansion draft to build the very first Angels roster; at least the Major League version of the team. He had only a little over a year on the job before the team's first Opening Day and the expansion draft rules presented a significant obstacle. Teams could protect most of their roster from the draft, meaning Haney was picking at the edges of their rosters.

Haney plucked the franchise's first star players from around the league. Jim Fregosi became a 6 time All Star after Haney snagged him from Boston. Dean Chance was pulled from Baltimore and went on to win the 1964 Cy Young Award. Bo Belinsky dated Hollywood starlets, threw the first no hitter in Angels history and put the team on the map.

Not only did Haney find the first batch of notable Angels players, he also picked up Buck Rogers in the expansion draft. Rogers followed his long playing career by becoming a manager, including for the Angels in the early 90s.

Without the benefit of full free agency, Haney had to draft and trade well for success. The expansion Angels record of 86-76 was a remarkable success. Haney also landed slugger Lee Thomas in trade.

#2 Buzzi Bavasi 1975-1984

May 1979; Anaheim, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; California Angels first baseman Rod Carew at bat during the 1979 season at Anaheim Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Bavasi was the general manager who finally delivered the Angels to the promised land of October. He was fortunate to take the position just after Nolan Ryan was acquired from the Mets in what turned out to be a lopsided trade in the Angels favor.

Blessed with an ace and face of the franchise, Bavasi ended the "Tanana and Ryan and two days of cryin'" days by adding star after star. His first franchise altering trade came in 1977 when he added Don Baylor; the heart of the 1979 AL West championship team and the AL MVP that year.

Then came future Hall of Famer Rod Carew, who hit .318 in his Angels career. Fred Lynn was brought over via trade in 1982.

Bavasi had both the blessing and curse that is free agency. In 1976 he brought over Bobby Grich, who deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Then in 1982 he signed Reggie Jackson. Bavasi notably lost Nolan Ryan in free agency, but not until Ryan had pitched 4 no hitters in an Angels uniform.

Overall Bavasi's Angels reached the post season twice under his watch in 1979 and 1982. The 1986 AL West champions were pretty much his team as well.

#1 Bill Stoneman 1999-2007

Jan 4, 2002; Anaheim, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Anaheim Angels general manager Bill Stoneman speaks alongside manager Mike Scioscia (back) during 2002 signing day. Mandatory Credit: VJ Lovero-USA TODAY NETWORK | VJ Lovero-Imagn Images

The architect of the Angels only World Series winner and the greatest run of success in Angels history, Bill Stoneman is clearly the best executive in Angels history.

Stoneman focused on scouting and development and brough more quality MLB talent to the squad than his predecessor. That talent along with some shrewd trades and key free agent signings led to great success.

Franchise altering trades include Adam Kennedy, Bartolo Colon, and Orlando Cabrera. Stoneman picked David Eckstein up off waiver from Boston. Bill was great at recognizing other team's talent.

Stoneman also hit on several free agents, none more so than Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerror. He also signed Torii Hunter, Scott Spezio, and Kelvim Escobar.

It was the home grown talent that really sets Stoneman apart from his predecessors. He signd and developed Francisco Rodriguez, held onto Troy Glaus through all those trades and developed him as well. Stoneman also drafted Jered Weaver and John Lackey. His development team helped Jarrod Washburn and Chone Figgins achieve success.

Most notably, Stoneman kept the talent pipeline going until his departure in 2007. Not only did his team win the World Series, they won three straight AL West championships to close out the decade and seemingly had the franchise set for years of future success.

You name the most notable homegrown talent of the Angels glory years and it is all tied to Stoneman. Erick Aybar, Howie Kendrick, Casey Kotchman, and more were all Stoneman picks.

Additionally, Stoneman crafted one of the greatest coaching staffs of all time. Manager Mike Scioscia, bench coach Joe Maddon, and pitching coach Bud Black have each won Manager of the Year awards.

From the farm to October glory, Bill Stoneman earned his recognition as the best executive in franchise history.