Why Ben Joyce and Young Angels Relievers Face Impending Minor League Demotions

A full youth movement is in swing in Anaheim with a rebuilt, powerful bullpen anchored by Ben Joyce, Samy Natera Jr., and Luke Murphy giving Angels fans hope for a brighter future. For most of the year Sam Bachman performed nicely and he is expected back off the injured list before the end of the season. Pairing this young talent with a more analytically minded pitching coach could bring out the best of them and give the Angels a young core to close out ballgames.

The High-Leverage Loophole: Why Ben Joyce and Samy Natera Jr. Could Be Demoted

Aug 11, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Samy Natera Jr. (52) pitches during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



None of that development will happen if they are sitting at home awaiting a lockout, however. And a Major League shutdown is all but certain to begin in December. Fortunately for the Angels, minor league baseball players operate under a separate collective bargaining agreement so the minor league facilities will operate as normal and this could benefit the Angels young guns.





Nothing Joyce or Natera have done on the field warrants a demotion to AAA. Both are performing well and there is a notable uptick in excitement when Joyce brings his triple digit heater to the mound.

The young southpaw Natera Jr. is really impressive. In 27 innings he has produced 1 bWAR on the strength of a 2.00 ERA and 42 strikeouts. His 10 walks are a manageable number and could stand to improve a bit, but overall Natera Jr. is more than holding his own at the MLB level.

Ben Joyce is the closer of the present and the future. Pairing a 103 MPH fastball with a wipeout slider is a great combination for a closer. Joyce has been nearly unhittable since returning from the injured list and will need to be the anchor of the Angels future bullpen.

Demoting these two to the minor leagues is all about keeping them under the Angels supervision until the day of the lockout. They will be under the guidance of Angels coaching, on regular throwing programs, and utilizing the pitching lab.

Most importantly, this stops their MLB service clocks in the event the lockout lasts into the 2027 regular season. If, as many expect, there is a significant amount of the 2027 season missed, the Angels do not lose control time of these valuable pieces.

Shuffling the Relief Depth: Martin, Farris, and the Flexible Taxi Squad

Aug 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman (40) throws in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a team that started the season with a bullpen chock full of grizzled veterans, it has turned into quite a flexible bunch due to trades and releases. Nearly all of the Angels middle relief squad also has minor league options remaining.

The newly acquired Trevor Martin is already in AAA and the Angels have the right to option Mitch Farris, Sam Bachman, Samy Peralta, and Taylor Saucedo to Salt Lake City as well. This would keep nearly the entire Angels bullpen together during the lockout and have them prepared for when big league camps open.

There are a number of potential benefits from sending this group to AAA beyond the obvious repetitions. Countless relievers have reinvented themselves by mastering a new pitch, new grip, or simply improving one of their current offerings into a dominant pitch. A stretch in Arizona would be the perfect time to tinker with new grips and pitches and take advantage of the Angels new pitching lab.

And, just as with Joyce and Natera Jr., moving these arms off the 26 man roster will stop their service time from accruing during a lockout.

How the Angels Front Office Outmaneuvers the Work Stoppage Can Speed up the Rebuild

Nothing derails the improvement of young players more than time off. By getting the bulk of the bullpen down to the minor league level, the Angels can work to improve them and keep them healthy for a couple of extra months. All while ensuring they maintain the maximum amount of contract control before these players reach arbitration and free agency.

It will also free up critical 26 man roster spaces in advance of baseball resuming. Being able to immediately sign free agents will be critical when the league year resumes, whenever that is. Joyce and crew will show up to Spring Training anticipating winning big league jobs but with a little more development and no additional service time accumulated.

Just as there are advantages to being in last place, there can be a big advantage in developing young MLB ready talent during a lockout. If the Angels are able to outmaneuver the lockout, they could help themselves springboard back into winners sooner than if they kept this group at the Major League level in October and November.