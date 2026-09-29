Angels Players Who Won't be on the Roster Next Year

A significant roster turnover began in the Angels organization midway through the season and that trend will continue now that the season is over. Between the Angels youth movement and the organic nature of contracts expiring, the list of players who will not be with the Angels next season is notably long.

Here is a rundown of who will not be on the Angels roster in 2027. .

Moving On: Angels Players Entering Free Agency

When the last out of the 2026 World Series is recorded the season will be considered to be complete. The following day players on expiring contracts become free agents. These players will be in that pool.

Robert Stephenson RHP

Sep 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson (24) pitches in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps Perry Minasian's most disastrous signing, Stephenson failed to pitch a single inning in two of his three years under contract with the Angels. His $11 million salary was simply dead weight and it would be foolish for the Angels to pick up his $2.5 million option and guarantee him a roster spot.

Anthony Rendon 3B

Speaking of dead weight contracts for players who did not suit up in 2026, Anthony Rendon was on the roster all season. Rendon and the Angels worked out an agreement to spread his remaining money over five seasons, but Rendon did occupy a roster spot all off season before being transferred to the 60 day injured list at the first opportunity. There was hope the Angels would reinvest the payroll savings but they did not. The Angels can now look to capitalize on that extra roster spot and add talent who might actually help them.

Adam Frazier 2B

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) hits an RBI double against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a bit of a suprise that Frazier had to settle for a minor league deal last off season, but the 34 year old will be a free agent when the World Series concludes. He managed 0.4 bWAR in 66 games on a reasonable $1.75 million payout but he will not be on the Angels 2027 roster.

Travis d'Arnaud C

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Travis D'Arnaud (25) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally signed to back up Logan O'Hoppe and hopefully mentor him, d'Arnaud's two year $12 million has run its course. An OPS+ of 31 just does not cut it and the Angels landed Moises Ballesteros in a massive trade deadline pickup. Widely regarded as a future coach or manager in MLB, the soon to be 38 year old might have played his last game.

Tyler Heineman C

Sep 26, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Tyler Heineman (31) h\gets and RBI-bunt single during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35 year old backup catcher managed a -0.7 bWAR with an OPS+ of 26. Like d'Arnaud, he is regarded as a premium receiver behind the dish and likely a partial reason for the Angels rotation taking a major step forward following the trade deadline. He would be nice to have on a minor league deal but will not have a roster spot next season.

Roster Crunch: Potential Cuts and Option Candidates

Sep 24, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Josh Lowe (3) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team does not lose 100 games for the first time in franchise history because the roster is overstuffed with talent. Underperforming players brought in by former GM Perry Minasian are in danger of losing their roster spots.

Josh Lowe OF

In yet another horrible move by Minasian, a quality reliever in Brock Burke was sent out in exchange for Josh Lowe. The Angels needed an outfielder capable of playing centerfield and Lowe was not hit. An arbitration eligible player who make $2.6 million this season, Lowe produced 0.1 bWAR with an underwhelming bat and really bad defense. Lowe is an obvious non tender candidate even though he has a minor league option remaining. It makes no sense to pay a clearly below MLB standard player in excess of $3 million to play in Salt Lake City.

Mitch Farris, Blake Weiman, Ryan Watson Relief Pitchers

This trio all landed with the Angels after being removed from other rosters. Life as a depth arm in Major League Baseball does not come with a guarantee of a roster spot. Depending on the number of new arms brought in, and the number of players protected in the Rule V draft it would not be surprising to see any or all of this group left off the Angels 2027 roster.