Why the Los Angeles Angels Name Makes More Sense Than Anaheim

Last week the California Assembly passed the "Home Run for Anaheim Act" which will ironically do more harm than good for the Angels. The bill lacks not only historical context but also understanding of the modern sports and media businesses.

Sponsored by Anaheim resident Avelino Valencia the goal of the bill is to force the Angels to state they represent Anaheim rather than Los Angeles. The current mayor and former mayor have both endorsed the bill. It seems that in an age of partisan politics, this is one issue with unanimous consent.

But it ignores modern reality and will have negative financial implications for the Angels.

Sports teams represent media markets, not cities.

Both the New York Giants and New York Jets play in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They do not even play in the state of New York. But they claim the largest media market in the nation because it increases revenue for the franchise. The fact it opens up endorsement opportunities for players helps recruit talent as well.

The Dallas Cowboys play in Arlington, Texas. The Tamp Bay Rays play in Saint Petersburg, Florida. For decades the Detroit Pistons played in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For a basketball team that apparently represents the entire Golden State, the Warriors seem to only play games in San Fransisco nowadays.

Sports owners make the vast majority of their money from television revenue. The best way to do so is to attach their teams to the largest media market in the local vicinity. Hence the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels represented Los Angeles as far back as 1903.

Los Angeles Angels PCL Logo | Wikipedia

If any name should be lambasted (other than the embarrassing Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim) it was the change to California Angels after the team left Los Angeles for Orange County. There was no need to change the name and that set off the current debate.

Founded in 1903 as a Pacific Coast League, the Angels were a big draw. How popular were they? Take a look at the Angels original logo and realize the Dodgers stole it when they moved here. Former Dodgers owner knew the team was popular so he bought it, appropriated its logo, and sent it off to Vancouver, Washington.

The Los Angeles Angels called Wrigley Field home even before the Cubs did. There is a rich baseball tradition on the West Coast that predates the Dodgers and Giants move here in 1958. There is not a direct link to the original PCL Angels and the modern MLB franchise, but keeping the Los Angeles Angels name alive is a nice way to acknowledge local baseball history.

Overall, the Act is likely to cost the Angels money and hinder their ability to compete.

Baseball is not the NFL or NBA. Revenue sharing is far behind the other leagues. Local broadcast deals are the lifeblood of Major League Baseball teams. And limiting the appeal of a franchise can limit its reach.

Yes, local fans know the Angels play in Anaheim. Just like they know the Rams and Chargers play in Inglewood. Same for the Clippers. The Los Angeles media market covers four counties, over a hundred cities, and roughly 8 million people.

Trying to attract as many of those 8 million people as possible is the goal. Kids from San Clemente to Santa Clarita root for teams that represent Los Angeles. Same with kids from Long Beach to Beaumont. That will not carry over as fully once the name is changed to Anaheim.

More viewership equals more money in a multitude of ways. Brands want maximum exposure when they partner with teams. Gatorade wants to reach the Los Angeles media market, not just Anaheim.

The Home Run for Anaheim is anything but a home run.

Local pride is a great thing. Los Angeles and Anaheim are two vastly different cities with vastly different ways of life and poltical bents. The local residents take pride in not being Los Angeles.

However, cutting off the Angels ability to attract the largest fan base and reach possible will not benefit the team. It will only serve to appease the egos of a small but vocal portion of the locals.

Fans know the team plays in Anaheim. And fans know Anaheim is close to Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties for a reason. The team wants as many fans as possible both in the stadium and viewing at home.

The Act is shortsighted, ignores local baseball history, and will reduce future revenues from the Angels. That is not a home run for Anaheim. That is a personal grudge being made into law.