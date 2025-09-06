Astros’ Yordan Alvarez Is Among Greatest of All-Time in This Impressive Category
As the Houston Astros look to hold on in the American League West, they have received a nice boost with one of their stars returning from the injured list.
While it has been a successful season so far for the Astros, the main storyline for them has been the number of injuries the team has had to deal with. It has felt like every week, another player has been hurt. As a result, the full potential of this team is still an unknown.
However, despite the injuries, they have been in first place in the AL West for most of the season. With the season coming to a close, they will be seeking a division title. Fortunately, despite the injuries, players have been able to step up, and the team has been led by a great duo at the top of the rotation and an excellent bullpen. However, it all hasn't been as good for their batting order.
Who Did the Astros Really Miss?
The one injury that the team did have trouble overcoming was their star designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez, missing so much time. As one of the best hitters in the game when healthy, the slugger not being in the middle of the lineup resulted in some ugly offensive performances.
Over the course of his career, Alvarez has mostly been consistent and a force to be reckoned with against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers. Despite being a power left-handed bat, the slugger hasn’t struggled when facing southpaws.
Alvarez being in the same conversation with some of these all-time greats goes to show the type of talent that he is and why the team missed him so much in the middle of the campaign. Being in the same category as Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Barry Bonds is an incredible accomplishment. It also shows that even left-handed pitching can’t slow him down when he is healthy.
Going forward, Houston must really like their chances to make a run with Alvarez back and playing well. Even though he had a slow start to the season before getting hurt, he has been red-hot since returning.
As shown by being in the same sentence as some of the best left-handed sluggers of all-time, Alvarez is capable of carrying this lineup in October. Due to the injuries, the Astros have yet to be whole this year. However, as some of their players start to return from the IL, the best version of Houston has likely not been seen yet.