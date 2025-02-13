Houston Astros All-Star Free Agent Agrees to Deal with Boston Red Sox
The long saga is finally over in what has been one of the longest free agencies we have seen in a long time for the Houston Astros.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, former Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman has agreed to terms on a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, a contract which contains opt outs in both the second and the third year.
The Red Sox won out over final suitors which also included the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs.
Bregman's free agency dragged out all the way until the middle of February after he turned down an offer from Houston early in the offseason for six years and $156 million, largely because the AAV was not high enough for his liking. He now winds up with a deal that has the potential to make him a $40 million per year player.
A return to the Astros seemed unlikely after the Kyle Tucker trade and subsequent Christian Walker deal. But according to the latest reporting over the last several weeks, Houston was involved until the end and still trying to pursue a reunion with one of their franchise cornerstones.
The two-time All-Star was one of the main centerpieces of the Astros dynasty over the last nine years. Helping Houston make seven consecutive ALCS appearances, won four American League pennants and two World Series titles. Bregman will always be remembered among the fan base as one of their favorites.
How things worked out will likely leave a sour taste in fans mouth with such an terrific player headed to an American League rival. But ultimately Bregman should be remembered in a positive light from the Astros faithful.