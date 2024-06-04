Houston Astros Call Up Slugging Prospect Amid Kyle Tucker's Injury Speculation
The Houston Astros got a much-needed win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of their three-game slate.
It came in dramatic fashion during the bottom of the eight inning as the Astros put up four runs on a Alex Bregman solo shot to tie things at 4-4, followed by Yainer Diaz hitting a two-run bomb, and Jose Altuve hitting a ground rule double to give them a 7-4 lead.
Josh Hader was able to come in and earn his ninth save of the year.
While this victory was being celebrated, the most important thing for Houston coming out of this contest is the health of Kyle Tucker, who exited in the third inning after fouling a ball off his shin.
He tried to tough it out, but ultimately was unable to continue after getting checked out by the training staff and walking around with a clear limp.
X-rays were negative, and he's been listed as day-to-day, but there is some thought he could miss some time for the Astros.
Houston's recent transaction where they recalled Trey Cabbage and sent down Grae Kessinger, as reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, seems to suggest that.
The 27-year-old has been in left field the most during his limited Major League experience, appearing in 10 games and starting there seven times. In right field, the position that Tucker plays, Cabbage has gotten in for seven contests there and started four times.
He has even more experience there in the minors, getting 164 games in right and 94 in left.
Whether Cabbage is going to be a one-for-one replacement will be seen.
Houston could put Chas McCormick for Mauricio Dubon there and have Cabbage slide into the bench role that Dubon currently has, but this move certainly gives them more options as they get a better idea of how Tucker's injury might heal.