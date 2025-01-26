Houston Astros Finalize Trade To Send All-Star Closer to Chicago Cubs
The Houston Astros are finalizing their deal to send 2019 and 2021 All-Star closer Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal required a physical before completion.
This deal has been reported previously in the week and was "on the verge" of being completed approximately three days ago. The list of teams was being narrowed down throughout the week, with the Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers being removed from the running most recently.
Pressly has been a crucial part of the Astros' roster for six and a half seasons now, as one of their best bullpen pieces and a key veteran presence on the team.
He is coming off a season with 59 games played, 56.2 innings pitched, a 3.49 ERA with a 1.341 WHIP, 18 walks to 58 strikeouts, 4 saves and only four home runs allowed.
A 3.22 strikeout to walk ratio is exceptional and at 35 years of age he has still been one of the most productive players for Houston in recent years. One of his best traits is his ability to induce ground balls and get batters chasing his pitches, as his five-pitch repertoire allows him to induce less than optimal swings, even with velocity that is hit or miss.
In addition to sending out Pressly, the Astros will be sending an additional amount of money to partially cover his salary for the Cubs.
Pressly did have a no-trade clause in his current contract which is why he was able to reject teams previously, and his approval was necessary to make the trade. He lives in Houston with his family and that was reportedly a sticking point.