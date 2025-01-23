Houston Astros Reportedly 'On Verge' Of Trading All-Star Reliever to Cubs
The Houston Astros are seemingly on the cusp of sending one of their best relievers out of town.
According to a report from USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Astros are 'on the verge' of trading All-Star former closer turned setup man Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs. Further reporting from Chandler Rome of The Athletic clarified that Pressly has not to this point waived his no-trade clause, something he would have to do in order to approve any trade.
Because of the no-trade clause, exactly how imminent a deal actually is seems to be unclear, but what doesn't appear to be a question is the fact the Astros are at the very least shopping the two-time All-Star around.
Pressly had been the team's closer virtually since they acquired him in a 2018 trade from the Minnesota Twins, but prior to the 2024 season he moved into a setup role upon the huge signing of Josh Hader.
Responding with another solid season, Pressly posted an ERA of 3.49 in 59 appearances, and though the numbers were solid, they had begun to decline slightly from the peak of the two-time All-Star's career.
In six and a half seasons with Houston, Pressly has put up a blazing ERA of 2.81 with 411 strikeouts and 110 saves in 342 appearances for the team.
Though the numbers started to decline slightly this past season for the 12-year veteran, Pressly is still unquestionably one of the best in the game. Even though he has been moved out of the closing role for the Astros, his 2023 season still showed he is clearly capable of serving as the shutdown man in another team's bullpen.
In his most recent season as a closer before Hader arrived, Pressly had 31 saves in 65 appearances with a 3.58 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 65.1 innings pitched. Ironically, those numbers were actually slightly better than Hader in 2024, who had a 3.80 ERA, though Hader was striking out batters at a much higher rate than Pressly even in a down year for the five-time All-Star.
Pressly is under contract this season for $14 million before he becomes a free agent next winter and would likely be playing elsewhere anyway, so dealing him now may be a fairly sound strategy for the Astros rather than having him play it out and getting nothing in return a year from now.
By the sounds of it, movement is coming soon one way or another, and the Cubs are certainly a suitor to watch very closely.