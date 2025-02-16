Houston Astros Slugger's Pending Position Move May Boost Two Other Stars
The recent pursuit of now Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left many wondering how the Houston Astros would adjust to accommodate his return.
After acquiring Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade to play third base, one option was to move long-time second baseman José Altuve to left field to create space for Bregman.
However, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle, with Bregman now fully entrenched in Boston earning a tidy sum of $40 million per year over three years, the Astros are more likely to shift Altuve to left field to make room for Mauricio Dubón instead.
Kawahara reported that Dubón hasn't spoken with the team about a move.
“I haven’t had any discussions with anybody,” Dubón said Saturday. “If Jose goes to left, I would love the opportunity. I was able to do it in ’23, and … I think I did a pretty good job in that situation. I want to play. I want to play anywhere. As long as I’m out there every day, I’m happy.”
The move would be three-fold for the Astros. Moving Altuve to the left would create a huge defensive increase at second base. Altuve turns 35 this upcoming season, and his defensive metrics have declined, posting a -5.4 defensive rating according to FanGraphs.
In contrast, Dubon posted a positive 5.0 defensive rating, playing five positions throughout the 2024 season. In 2023 he took over second base when Altuve was hurt and ended up winning a Gold Glove as a utility player.
Additionally, moving Altuve to left field would allow Yordan Alvarez to become the permanent designated hitter. This change would not only help keep Alvarez healthier but also end his outfield struggles.
Lastly, adding Altuve's and offense to the outfield, where the current options are primarily defensive players, will address the ongoing issue of outfield offense.
Dubon also has shown promise at the plate. In 2024, he posted a slash line of .269/.296/361 while hitting four home runs and driving in 47 runs in 402 at-bats. Dubon has tried to bulk up a bit to drive the ball more, but that will only be a plus now moving to a natural infield position instead of a power-hitting outfield position.
Dubon has previously shown gap power, having been ranked among the top ten prospects for both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants.
Any positive contributions from Dubon would be welcome, as Houston is already making significant defensive improvements with this transition. The pitching staff will likely be pleased as well, potentially transforming an already strong pitching staff into an elite one with better defensive support behind them.