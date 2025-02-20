Houston Astros Manager Gives Encouraging Update on Jose Altuve Experiment
As expected, Houston Astros spring training looks very different this year.
Not only are former mainstays Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander gone, but longtime second baseman Jose Altuve has also been playing left field as he tries to learn a new position.
Fortunately for Astros fans, early reports out of camp have been positive for Altuve. Although he's never played outfield in the Major Leagues before, he looks fairly comfortable catching fly balls and running through outfield drills.
One area of concern for Houston fans is Altuve's arm strength. Due to their proximity to first base, second basemen typically don't need strong arms like shortstops, third basemen and outfielders do.
Accordingly, many are wondering if the 34-year-old can handle the longer throws from the outfield.
Astros manager Joe Espada addressed Altuve's arm in an interview with reporter Jason Bristol at spring training on Wednesday.
Based on what he's seen so far, Espada believes Altuve has the arm strength to play left field.
"He's been throwing for 13 years...He does have enough arm strength to play left field," Espada said.
While Espada acknowledged that throws from left field are much longer than throws from second base, he said that Altuve has "shown arm strength and accuracy" on some of his relay throws from the outfield.
Espada also noted that Houston's coaching staff is working on Altuve's throwing mechanics to help improve his accuracy, consistency and arm strength.
Overall, this is encouraging news from Espada. Learning a new position in the Major Leagues isn't easy, especially at Altuve's age. It takes time, but it sounds like the former AL MVP is already off to a good start.
While there may be some growing pains at first, the hope is that Altuve becomes comfortable enough in left field to play there during a real game, which would give Espada additional flexibility when filling out his lineup card for the reigning AL West champions.