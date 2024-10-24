AL West Rival Among Teams Linked to Houston Astros Slugger in MLB Free Agency
If Alex Bregman didn't have a quiet start to the 2024 campaign, he'd be viewed as a top-three free agent on the market.
While Bregman is still held in high regard and should land a long-term deal in free agency this winter, perhaps that slow start will lower his price a bit.
For the Houston Astros, that would be the best scenario. They might want the slugger back, but if he's looking to become one of the highest-paid third basemen in Major League Baseball, it still remains to be seen what the Astros would do.
Houston has the money to sign him. When talking about Bregman, the biggest thing to think about in re-signing him continues to be the fact that the Astros don't have a clear replacement.
If they had someone in their farm system who could come in and make an impact as soon as next year, it'd be a different story.
With arguably the worst farm system in the league, Houston doesn't have that luxury.
If Bregman were to sign with a new club in free agency, there are a few teams to watch out for.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed three teams that could be suitors for the New Mexico native, naming the Seattle Mariners.
"Bregman’s breakout seasons in 2018-19 saw him average 36 home runs, 108 RBIs and a .970 OPS, and he finished in the top five of AL MVP voting in both years. He hasn’t reached those levels since then, though he remains one of the most productive third basemen in baseball. Bregman’s platform year got off to a slow start (.206 average, four home runs and a .589 OPS through his first 51 games), but he hit .288 with 22 home runs and an .862 OPS over his final 94 contests. The Astros have talked about keeping Bregman in Houston, but there should be a number of suitors trying to sign him."
Losing Bregman would be tough in general, but watching him play for the Mariners would be a brutal outcome to his free agency.
Despite Seattle's rough campaign, there's reason to believe they're a playoff team moving forward. With one of the best starting rotations in the game, the Mariners could be a hitter or two away from not only winning the American League West but possibly a World Series.
Bregman has hinted at wanting to return, but money could be the deciding factor. If so, the front office will have to be willing to hand over a massive deal.