AL West Rival Suggested To Sign Houston Astros Pending Free Agent As ‘Solution’
The Houston Astros pitching staff has been derailed by injuries.
With pitchers in the rotation only getting older and some dealing with injuries over the past few seasons, there's a clear need for help in the winter in that department.
The Astros traded for Yusei Kikuchi, a move that was initially viewed as a bad one due to what they sent in the deal. However, if Houston wins a World Series, and Kikuchi is a big help, it'd be impossible to blame the front office for the trade.
He's been excellent in his eight starts with the club, posting a 3.19 ERA, 124 ERA+, and 3.36 FIP. His strikeout stuff has continued to impress, which has been the one positive constant in his career.
The Japan native has struck out 59 hitters in 48.0 innings pitched.
Kikuchi has been an above-4.0 ERA arm for nearly all of his career but has done exactly what the Astros have needed him to do so far.
However, the left-hander hits free agency this winter. If Houston loses him after moving the package they did to acquire him, it'd be viewed as a disaster.
Going back to all of the injuries and aging arms already in the rotation, there's not much of a reason not give Kikuchi a new deal.
He should be sought after on the open market, and at 33 years old, this could be his final time to get a contract that pays him well.
The question now seems to be focused on where he could end up if the Astros don't re-sign him.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report had an interesting suggestion, listing the Oakland A's as a team where he could fit.
"We already pretty well know they won't actually spend in free agency. They've never signed a free agent for more than $30M and have not spent more than $15M on one since Fisher became the principal owner nearly a decade ago. But if they had any real interest in trying to win a title in Sacramento, they would make a pair of multiyear, mid-tier starting pitcher acquisitions similar to what Kansas City did last winter with Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha. Bring back Sean Manaea and take both Andrew Heaney and Yusei Kikuchi from AL West rivals and you legitimately could have something brewing."
The A's have some of their own decisions to make over the next few years with their relocation, but they've improved in 2024.
While history wouldn't suggest that John Fisher will do anything to improve his club, perhaps that changes with them moving out of Oakland in 2025.