Amid His Resurgent Season, Astros Star Jeremy Pena Hires Scott Boras
One can only wonder what this year would look like for the Houston Astros without Jeremy Pena.
The breakout star from the 2022 playoffs after he replaced the departed Carlos Correa and won the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards is in the midst of the best regular season of his career.
His .326/.380/.493 slash line not only leads the Astros, but they are the best marks he's ever had.
Pena is also on pace to shatter his previous career-highs in home runs and RBI, finally becoming the player everyone imagined he would be when he burst onto the scene during that prolific playoff run but failed to follow that up in a substantial manner.
According to FanGraphs, only two players in Major League Baseball have been more impactful than Pena, with his fWAR of 3.9 trailing just Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh, the two frontrunners for AL MVP.
It's been an incredible showing thus far in 2025, so it should come as no surprise that the star shortstop now has his future in mind when it comes to getting paid what he deserves.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required) reported that Pena has hired superagent Scott Boras to represent him going forward, a decision that will catch the eye of everyone in Houston.
Boras is notorious for getting every dollar he can for his clients, and that was on full display with Alex Bregman when he didn't work out an extension with the Astros and the franchise cornerstone eventually left in free agency this past offseason.
However, Pena hiring Boras doesn't mean there's an imminent departure looming when his club control ends following the 2027 campaign.
Jose Altuve is represented by Boras and he signed an extension with Houston.
Still, hiring the superagent isn't normally done unless a player is eyeing getting every dollar they possibly can. So even though the Astros have an existing relationship with Boras and Altuve is openly telling the front office and ownership to get something long-term worked out with Pena, this new wrinkle could make things interesting going forward.
