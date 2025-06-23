Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Bringing Back Fan Favorite Slugger On Minor League Deal

The Houston Astros are bringing back a fan favorite slugger after he was released by the New York Mets.

Dylan Sanders

Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros first base Jon Singleton (28) runs to first base after a hit during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.
Feb 26, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros first base Jon Singleton (28) runs to first base after a hit during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros need more left-handed hitting and are turning to a former fan favorite slugger that hit the open market just a few days ago.

On Sunday night, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on X (formrlery Twitter) that the Astros were signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract

Singleton was released by the New York Mets a few days ago and will have to fight for his spot in the Majors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take at least a few at-bats for Houston this year.

The 33-year-old had signed a minor league contract with the Mets back in April after he didn't make the Opening Day roster with the Astros.

While he never appeared in the Majors for New York, he had an alright stint in Triple-A. He has played 55 games this year and has slashed .213/.353/.448 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI.

Playing like that, he could definitely fit into Houston's lineup in its current state. They are in desperate need for left-handed help as they don't have very many options as things currently stand.

Cesar Salazar and Luis Guillorme are the only two true left-handed hitters for the Astros right now and are both struggling. Cooper Hummel is a switch-hitter, but is also not seeing the ball well.

Victor Caratini has played fine as a switch-hitter, but team's need more than one option. Perhaps that can be Singleton.

He did have his best campaign a year ago as he posted a .234/.321/.386 slash line with 13 home runs and a 101 OPS+ in 119 games for Houston.

