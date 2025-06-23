Houston Astros Bringing Back Fan Favorite Slugger On Minor League Deal
The Houston Astros need more left-handed hitting and are turning to a former fan favorite slugger that hit the open market just a few days ago.
On Sunday night, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported on X (formrlery Twitter) that the Astros were signing first baseman Jon Singleton to a minor league contract
More News: New Astros Trade Idea Lands Prized Diamondbacks Slugger With Huge Need for Lefties
Singleton was released by the New York Mets a few days ago and will have to fight for his spot in the Majors, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him take at least a few at-bats for Houston this year.
The 33-year-old had signed a minor league contract with the Mets back in April after he didn't make the Opening Day roster with the Astros.
More News: Astros International Free Agent Signing Providing Incredible Value With Production
While he never appeared in the Majors for New York, he had an alright stint in Triple-A. He has played 55 games this year and has slashed .213/.353/.448 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI.
Playing like that, he could definitely fit into Houston's lineup in its current state. They are in desperate need for left-handed help as they don't have very many options as things currently stand.
More News: Astros Star Shortstop Battling Crowded Field for All Star Game Roster Spot
Cesar Salazar and Luis Guillorme are the only two true left-handed hitters for the Astros right now and are both struggling. Cooper Hummel is a switch-hitter, but is also not seeing the ball well.
Victor Caratini has played fine as a switch-hitter, but team's need more than one option. Perhaps that can be Singleton.
He did have his best campaign a year ago as he posted a .234/.321/.386 slash line with 13 home runs and a 101 OPS+ in 119 games for Houston.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.