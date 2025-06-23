Houston Astros Boss Reveals Team's Biggest Need Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are sitting atop the AL West and seemingly only getting better, which means that they should absolutely be open to adding to the roster at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
While they don't have a very long list of "needs," there is one glaring hole that very much stands out and the team is very aware.
"It's no secret, it'd be good to get a left-handed bat. No doubt about that. That's the big thing for us. We're having discussions about other things, but the one big issue for us, it'd be nice to get a left-handed bat," said Astros manager Dana Brown on the team's pregame show per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Teams already plan heavily for the amount of righties in the Astros lineup. Houston has just 433 total plate appearances against Southpaws this season and 384 of those came against starting pitchers. That could be deadly come the playoffs.
On the current active roster, these are the Houston players that are either left-handed or switch hitters: Victor Caratini, Cesar Salazar, Luis Guillorme and Cooper Hummel.
Yordan Alvarez will come back at some point, and will hopefully be ready to perform better than he was before his injury. Even then, that won't be enough come the postseason.
Alvarez has a .210/.306/.340 slash line with three home runs in 29 games this season.
Jacob Melton, Houston's No. 2 prospect, could end up being an important addition when he comes back from the injured list as well. He will just need to take another step at the plate.
Through his first 11 MLB games, Melton has slashed .241/.290/.310 with six RBI and three stolen bases. His last few games before getting hurt went well and the aggression on the basepaths is exciting.
The most obvious way that they can bring in some help is on the trade market. They have until July 31 to add another player and it would be a shock to see them be inactive, especially after Brown's comments today.
There are a number of intriguing left-handed bats on the market. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Josh Naylor, Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon and Los Angeles Angels infielder Yoan Moncada are just a couple of the names expected to be traded.
No matter how they do it, it's clear that adding a left-handed bat to the lineup is one of the clearest goals over the next couple of weeks.
