Astros Ace Has Elite Performance Despite Unorthodox Approach
The Houston Astros have a lot of obstacles they are attempting to overcome early in the season, which has led to an underwhelming 5-7 start.
Replacing the production lost with third baseman Alex Bregman signing with the Boston Red Sox in free agency and right fielder Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs was going to be tough enough.
But with nearly an entire lineup of players not living up to expectations yet, it has made replacing those two homegrown stars an impossibility.
Luckily, the Astros have two stars anchoring their rotation who have helped keep the team afloat over the first two weeks of the campaign.
Hunter Brown has been excellent out of the gate, picking right up where he left off in 2024 as an emerging ace.
Right there alongside him in terms of production is Framber Valdez, who has received the recognition he deserves from ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
In his recent piece ranking the best starting pitchers in baseball, Valdez came in at No. 6. He may not have the prototypical arsenal and pitching style of a front-end starter, but he consistently gets the job done.
“Ground ball-oriented starters without huge strikeout rates aren't the most exciting or appreciated pitchers. But Valdez's mid-90s sinker is still deadly, he's been a clear front-line starter for three-plus seasons, and he has made 16 playoff starts,” McDaniel wrote.
Valdez has thrown 18 innings through three starts this season, recording a 2.50 ERA to go along with 21 strikeouts. If that uptick in punchouts is legitimate, he is going to make a strong case to earn even more money in free agency than originally projected.
In his career, he has an 8.8 K/9, striking out more than one batter per inning only twice in his career; 2020 when he had a 9.7 and 2023 when he had a 9.1 K/9.
Pinpoint control has been more of his strong suit, getting opponents to make weak contact and keeping the ball on the ground with regularity to avoid serious damage being done at the plate.
Despite not possessing what many would consider a front-end arsenal, Valdez has been named an All-Star twice and finished in the top 11 of the American League Cy Young Award voting three years running.
The only thing working against him as he prepares for free agency is his age; he will be 32 years old on Opening Day in 2026.
That could deter some teams from pursuing him, but his style of pitching is one that should age gracefully.
Not being overly reliant on dominant stuff to blow hitters away with, Valdez should be able to perform admirably for the duration of his contract despite all of it coming at the end of his peak and post-prime.