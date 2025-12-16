Astros Could See Breakout from Intriguing Second Base Prospect in 2026

The Houston Astros had an interesting 2025 draft class. Headlined by high school star Xavier Neyens and LSU standout Ethan Frey, an organization not well known for their farm system added some notable names this past draft.

One of those draft picks that shouldn't go overlooked however, was the Astros eighth round selection. At pick No. 246, Houston would go on to select Kyle Walker, a second baseman out of Arizona State University.

Walker, an unranked draft prospect on MLB Pipeline last July, may not be one of the more well known picks to come from a power four conference, but he's one to watch as he heads into his first full professional season in the Astros system.

About Kyle Walker

With the 246th pick in the MLB Draft the Houston Astros select 2B Kyle Walker in the 8th Rd from Arizona State.





Before the 2025 draft, Walker had a three-year collegiate career, two seasons of which he played for Grambling State University before transferring to Arizona State. With Grambling State, Walker would be one of the SWAC's best bats in both seasons, never posting a season OPS lower than .995.

He saw a noticeable surge in his power numbers his second season with Grambling State, increasing his home run total from two in 2023, to 11 in 2024. Walker also tallied 10 doubles in 2024, while hitting for a higher batting average.

Often dubbed as "MLBU", there was maybe no better option for Walker than to play for the Sun Devils in 2025. While a standout in the SWAC, the true test of power conference baseball would help raise his draft stock if he can maintain his production.

In the 2025 season, Walker would play 57 games, the most in a single season for his collegiate career. In the most amount of plate appearances he'd total, he slashed .352/.449/.546, matching his 2023 OPS of .995. He didn't just maintain solid production, he matched it, showing his consistency.

After being drafted, Walker would finish the year making his professional debut in Single-A. In 23 games, Walker would slash .234/.371/.286, with eight stolen bases. While he hit for a .657 OPS, he was still by wRC+ an above league average hitter, at a 107 clip.

Walker showcased solid plate discipline in his first cup of coffee in professional baseball. While he struck out 15 times, he managed to draw 12 walks.

While he's not the flashiest name in minor league baseball, the second baseman has certainly showed that he is one to watch in 2026. After a special college career, Walker is yet another Arizona State product that could experience a breakout next season.

