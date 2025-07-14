Astros Select Xavier Neyens With Pick No. 21 in 2025 MLB Draft

Inside the Astros

The Houston Astros have needed to retool their farm system, and they have started by selecting third baseman Xavier Neyens with pick No. 21 in the MLB draft.

Apr 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Houston Astros have worked hard to retool their farm system in the last year or so by focusing on developing young talent and acquiring prospects in favor of moving on from veterans.

The 2025 MLB draft was no different, as the team selected high school third baseman Xavier Neyens with pick No. 21.

Neyens is a product of Mount Vernon High School in Washington, and he is one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft. With a 65 power grade and a 60 arm grade, it is clear he has above-average tools in some categories that will allow him to develop over time.

He also has exceptional size for his age.

At 18 years old, he comes in at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. The Oregon State commit is lauded as having an impressive plate approach and, after making some adjustments in recent years, has tapped into a level of power that is fitting for his size.

His throwing and athleticism are two of the keys to his game, having thrown the ball up to 95 miles per hour and having solid lateral speed despite not being the fastest straight-line runner in the class.

Third base is a relatively scarce position in the Astros' farm system, with only Caden Powell being listed among their top 30 prospects at the moment from the third base spot. However, the team acquired Isaac Paredes this past offseason to man the hot corner, and with multiple years of club control remaining, going with Neyens out of high school is a notable play for the future.

Long-term, Neyens projects extremely well, and his hitting tools will allow him to find a spot on the team somewhere, especially if third base opens up down the line.

