Astros All-Star Making Huge Strides in Injury Rehab Despite Uncertain Return

Rehab is moving along nicely for an injured Houston Astros All-Star who is now suddenly without a long-term position.

The Houston Astros have had to deal with a multitude of injuries this season, some more severe than others.

Two members of their Opening Day rotation, Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco, were lost for the season. They both suffered elbow injuries that required Tommy John surgery. More recently, it was close Josh Hader who landed on the injured list for the first time in his career and is unlikely to return during the regular season.

Also facing a time crunch when it comes to returning during the regular season is third baseman Isaac Paredes. He has not appeared in a game since July 19 against the Seattle Mariners when he suffered a hamstring injury. More severe than originally believed, there were concerns that he would be lost for the duration of the season.

Astros Receive Positive Isaac Paredes Injury Rehab Update

While a return remains up in the air, he is at least doing incredibly well in his rehab. As shared by Chandler Rome of The Athletic on X, the All-Star third baseman said that he is going to travel to West Palm Beach to continue rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility. He revealed that he is not 100 percent healthy yet, but has been cleared for all baseball activities, which includes hitting.

That is an incredible step in the right direction, providing some hope that he will be able to get back in the team’s lineup before the season is over. In his absence the team has turne to Carlos Correa, who was acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the MLB trade deadline and has been on fire. Since being brought back to the club, he has started all but two games at the hot corner. Ramon Urias handled things in those two games.

There is still work to do, but it was definitely encouraging to see Paredes getting in some work in the field. He was taking ground balls on Wednesday afternoon before the team’s game against the New York Yankees that evening. He looks to be moving around rather well during the session.

Getting him back into the mix in any capacity would be a nice boost for the team. At points this year, he was their best performer at the plate, carrying the offense while others sputtered. He earned his spot on the American League All-Star team, producing a .259/.359/.470 slash line overall with an OPS+ of 129. Paredes has hit 19 home runs and 15 doubles, knocking in 50 runs in 94 games and 409 plate appearances.

