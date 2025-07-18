Astros Already Lagging Farm System Likely To Take Hit Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros' farm system was one of the lowest ranked in baseball during the 2025 preseason.
That is part of the reason people were so excited about Cam Smith, a 2024 first-round pick of the Chicago Cubs who was acquired in the Kyle Tucker blockbuster trade this past offseason.
Alas, Smith never made it into the Astros’ minor league.
He performed so well during spring training that he earned a spot on the Opening Day roster as the starting right fielder.
Smith is now one of several top prospects that Houston has had graduate during the 2025 campaign, leaving what was already an underwhelming farm system lacking even more.
Along with the third baseman turned right fielder, the Astros have seen Zach Dezenzo, Shay Whitcomb and Colton Gordon all graduate from prospect status this year.
That has led to a lot of new names breaking into their top 10 prospect list, with three players who were previously unranked now having a number next to their name: left fielder Kevin Alvarez is No. 7, right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito is No. 9 and shortstop Chase Jaworsky is No. 10.
Alas, only one of the players now featured is from the 2025 MLB draft.
First-round pick Xavier Neyens is now No. 3 in the organization behind second baseman Brice Matthews and center fielder Jacob Melton, who are both now with the Big League club.
By year’s end, there is a chance Neyens is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the organization, whether it be because of graduations or the Astros dipping into the farm system to make a trade to upgrade the Major League roster.
“The last two cuts from the list are the next best 2025 draftees: Jase Mitchell and Ethan Frey…and trade deadline reinforcements could further hit this system,” wrote Kiley McDaniel of ESPN in a recent piece updating each team’s prospect rankings.
Atop the American League West with a 56-40 record, Houston is in a position to buy, but how much do they have to offer on the trade market?
Their assets are limited compared to other contenders, which could make it difficult for them to compete for some players who will be available to fill the needs on their roster.
Acquiring a left-handed bat should be near the top of their to-do list, along with adding some depth to the starting rotation.
A controllable starting pitcher would be ideal with Framber Valdez set to hit free agency, but it stands to be seen whether the Astros have the means to acquire such a player.
