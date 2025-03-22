Astros’ Biggest X-Factor for Sustained Success is Superstar's Replacement
The Houston Astros had a number of holes to fill in their lineup entering the offseason, with first base being the most pressing.
They were able to address that, agreeing to a three-year, $60 million deal with Christian Walker in free agency, signing him away from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Astros are hoping he isn’t a repeat of the last mid-30s first baseman they signed, Jose Abreu, who was released less than halfway through his contract.
But, another gigantic hole was created when the team decided to trade right fielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs.
The outfield was already projected to be a weakness on the team even Tucker in the fold. Without him, they had arguably the least intimidating starting trio in baseball, especially with Yordan Alvarez looking like he will be handling designated hitter duties for the most part.
Looking to find an answer in the grass, Houston shockingly decided to move their All-Star second baseman, Jose Altuve, to left field.
With his athleticism and range diminishing at the Keystone, the team is hoping this move will help boost the production of their outfield.
To this point, the transition has been as rocky as you would expect it to be for a player turning 35 years old in May who has never played an inning at another position other than second base in his professional career.
Altuve is making the routine look incredibly difficult, still getting his bearings as an outfielder. Several fly balls have been misplayed, leading to runs for the opposing team during spring training games.
It would make sense that he is viewed as the x-factor for the team as his defensive shortcomings could be a huge detriment.
But, in the opinion of Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report, the biggest x-factor is actually whoever takes over for Altuve at second base.
Right now, it looks like their versatile veteran Mauricio Dubon will be getting the first crack at the everyday job. Free agent signings Luis Guillorme and Brendan Rodgers are still in the mix as well.
But, FanGraphs projections have Dubon as the starter with Guillorme off the bench and Rodgers in Triple-A as organizational depth.
All three players are solid fielders, with Dubon and Rodgers both earning Gold Glove Awards in their careers. What will determine who receives the bulk of the at-bats at the keystone is their production at the plate.
Dubon had a .657 OPS in 2024. Rodgers has been pretty light hitting in his career, but doesn’t have a season with an OPS under .700 since becoming a regular. Guillorme has a .658 career OPS.
Manager Joe Espada could go with whoever the hot hand is at the time unless someone emerges and shows they can handle the job on a daily basis.