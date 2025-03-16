Houston Astros Infield Still Has Unresolved Issue Ahead of Opening Day
The Houston Astros seem to have most of their Opening Day roster figured out, but one spot on the infield still remains a question mark.
Longtime Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made the move to left field this offseason. His defense has been declining on the infield, and they must figure that liability is easier to hide in left than at second.
That now opens up a new hole at second base, though.
The presumed new starter would be veteran utility man Mauricio Dubon, but not everyone is sold on his ability.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wondered if that is Dubon's best role, stating that the second base decision this as the biggest remaining question mark that Houston must address before Opening Day.
"... the team could decide he is more valuable in a super-utility role. That would leave a path for non-roster invitees Brendan Rodgers and Luis Guillorme to potentially make the team and see at least semi-regular action," he wrote.
Of the players floated as options at second base, Dubon does seem to be the most likely.
He has paid his dues as a super utility player over the last few seasons and now seems to be in line to finally be a starter.
The issue is that he is too unreliable at the plate, posting a .269/.296/.361 slash line last year with just four home runs in 428 plate appearances.
His spring has been even worse, as he is slashing .120/.185/.200 in 27 times at the plate.
The value in Dubon comes in that he can play seven different positions in the field at least somewhat reliably. If he isn't doing that, then he would be just a slightly above average second baseman in the field who is far below average at the plate.
Brendan Rodgers has made the biggest case for playing time this spring with strong performances on offense.
The 28-year-old has posted a .287/.310/.429 slash line with four doubles and seven RBI in 29 plate appearances.
He has has been at least a one-WAR player in three of the last four seasons, falling short in 2023 after dealing with a shoulder injury.
Rodgers has also seemingly been a solid fit in the clubhouse, and has the highest ceiling of the group.
LGuillorme started well with at least getting on-base, but he has slowed down with a 286/.320/.286 slash line in spring.
Both players are around the same level of defense as Dubon and offer much more at the plate.
Right now, the right choice seems like it would be keeping Rodgers at second base and allowing Dubon to go back to his super utility role.